Corporate Offices
Our network of offices connect passionate innovators in cities across the nation and the world, working together to create the next best thing for our customers. Designed to inspire and to foster collaboration, Amazon workplaces make it easier to invent.
Amazon in the Puget Sound
Amazon is proud to be a significant investor and job creator for people of all backgrounds and skill levels in the Puget Sound region. We currently employ more than 55,000 people across our facilities in the area—including our corporate offices in Seattle and Bellevue, fulfillment centers in Kent, Sumner, and Dupont, our air hub at SeaTac airport, Project Kuiper’s R&D facility in Redmond, and more than 15 Amazon and Whole Foods physical stores.
In 2010, we moved to our first building in Seattle’s South Lake Union, making the conscious decision to build an urban campus in the city’s downtown and helping to transform an entire neighborhood. Since then, we have created more than 50,000 direct jobs and invested over $4.5 billion in Seattle alone—and we estimate that these investments have contributed to the creation of an additional 244,000 jobs on top of our direct hires. In 2017, we opened our first office in Bellevue and we plan to continue to grow in this city to diversify our presence and positive impact in the region—creating over 15,000 new jobs in the next few years.
Amazon in Arlington
We are excited to be an even bigger part of the community with the establishment of our new headquarters in National Landing. Amazon’s new Arlington campus will feature energy-efficient offices, neighborhood retail, and new public and green spaces. We’ll add 1.1 acres of new public open space, designed for a variety of uses, including a dog park, recreation areas, farmers markets, and more to help realize the community’s vision for a large, centrally-located park.
We will add 25,000 new jobs to the more than 10,000 employees we already have in the Virginia and DC metro area. We expect 50% of the jobs to be tech related and the remainder fulfilling typical corporate support roles in areas such as legal, accounting, HR and more. The ability to attract world-class talent in these locations will help us innovate on behalf of customers for years to come.
Amazon in Nashville
Over the next decade, Tennessee, Davidson County, and the city of Nashville will benefit from $1 billion in new tax revenue as a result of Amazon’s investment and job creation. We’re excited to work with Middle Tennesseans to bring our new Operations Center of Excellence to downtown Nashville and create 5,000 jobs in the city. These new jobs will include a mix of technical and non-technical roles for candidates at all skill and education levels. This is the single largest jobs commitment made by a company in Tennessee’s history, and we look forward to working with the community.
The new Operations Center of Excellence will serve as the eastern U.S. hub for our retail operations business. The Center will be located downtown at the future site of Nashville Yards. The construction of our new Center of Excellence, and the ongoing operation of it, will create thousands more jobs in building services, hospitality, and retail, and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in investment in the surrounding communities on top of Amazon’s $230 million direct investment.
Helping our HQ communities
We are supporting local businesses, schools, and organizations in Arlington, Virginia, and the Puget Sound region during the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of its Right Now Needs response effort, Amazon donated thousands of much-needed items, including hygiene and cleaning products, shelf-stable food, school supplies and activities, and more, to nonprofits across the Washington, D.C. area.
We are donating $2.5 million to support the immediate needs of thousands of students from underserved communities within the Puget Sound region. With this donation, Amazon is expanding its innovative Right Now Needs Fund, designed to meet the basic needs of schoolchildren and their families and eliminate barriers to learning, such as challenges with food, shelter, clothing, school supplies, and more. We’re also donating more than $1.4 million to Bellevue LifeSpring to launch a new Right Now Needs Fund in Bellevue to support students in need at all 28 Bellevue School District schools. The funds in Bellevue can be distributed to students immediately. In addition, Amazon’s $1.3 million donation to The Alliance for Education will expand the existing Right Now Needs Fund in Seattle across 104 schools.
