Amazon in the Puget Sound

Amazon is proud to be a significant investor and job creator for people of all backgrounds and skill levels in the Puget Sound region. We currently employ more than 55,000 people across our facilities in the area—including our corporate offices in Seattle and Bellevue, fulfillment centers in Kent, Sumner, and Dupont, our air hub at SeaTac airport, Project Kuiper’s R&D facility in Redmond, and more than 15 Amazon and Whole Foods physical stores.



In 2010, we moved to our first building in Seattle’s South Lake Union, making the conscious decision to build an urban campus in the city’s downtown and helping to transform an entire neighborhood. Since then, we have created more than 50,000 direct jobs and invested over $4.5 billion in Seattle alone—and we estimate that these investments have contributed to the creation of an additional 244,000 jobs on top of our direct hires. In 2017, we opened our first office in Bellevue and we plan to continue to grow in this city to diversify our presence and positive impact in the region—creating over 15,000 new jobs in the next few years.