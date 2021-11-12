Three years ago, we announced that Amazon would be investing in a new office in Nashville, Tennessee, with plans to create more than 5,000 corporate and technology jobs in the city. We now have over 2,500 employees at Amazon Nashville and construction is more than halfway there, with our first of two office buildings at Nashville Yards now complete. We’re excited to welcome people to this new office, to collaborate and innovate on behalf of our customers in 2022.

When the second tower is complete in 2023, Amazon Nashville will provide more than 1 million square feet of collaborative office space, along with communal working areas, cafés, a landscaped rooftop patio with views of the city, and a 32,000 square-foot outdoor patio including a 4,000 square-foot dog park. There are currently more than 700 roles available at Amazon in Nashville. Those interested can visit the Amazon jobs site to learn more.

Take a look through the images below to get a sneak peek at Amazon Nashville: