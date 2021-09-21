More than 1 million people applied for jobs at Amazon as part of Career Day 2021, a virtual event that attracted job seekers from more than 170 countries around the world. The event provided career coaching and hosted top business leaders who offered career advice during speaking sessions, which are now available for replay.

In the span of 24 hours, more than 2,000 Amazon recruiters held 30,000 career coaching sessions with individual participants. The recruiters provided job seekers with professional advice to start, transition, or grow their careers—whether they wanted to work at Amazon or elsewhere.

“I got into recruiting to help people achieve their career goals and participating in Amazon Career Day was doing just that,” said Amazon recruiter Lindsay Mitgang. “Making an impact and helping these future and current candidates achieve their goals was a special thing.”

If you missed the event, check out some of the top sessions below:

Hard-earned wisdom and best practices for your career transition Carla Harris, named to Fortune Magazine's list of “The 50 Most Powerful Black Executives in Corporate America,” offered practical advice on getting to the seat you aspire to sit in and how to thrive once you get there. Harris’ “pearls of wisdom” included advice on training people to think about you the way you want them to think about you.

Making the case for the generalist: Why a successful career path does not always mean moving in a straight line New York Times best-selling author David Epstein discussed how most career paths do not move in a straight line, and he explained why that’s OK—even beneficial. His talk offered ideas for how to highlight your unique story and the benefits your individuality brings to work.

Career advice from Amazon's CEO, Andy Jassy In a candid talk, Jassy shared details about his career path, the importance of following your passion, and Amazon’s culture. Along with replays of those sessions, the Career Day event site now offers access to information about Amazon and working for the company in the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the UK.

Highlights from Career Day in the U.S.

More than 220,000 job seekers visited the Career Day event site

Since announcing Career Day 2021 on September 1, Amazon has received more than 500,000 job applications for corporate, tech, and hourly roles in the U.S. Some of the most popular positions for tech roles were in software development, IT, support engineering, and operations management.

Participants joined the event from all 50 states and had the opportunity to learn directly from Amazon employees about the 40,000 open corporate and tech roles and the 125,000 open jobs in Amazon’s Operations network.

Amazon recruiters offered more than 20,000 one-on-one career coaching sessions to help attendees prepare for their next job—including hundreds of additional sessions specifically for employees in Amazon’s Operations network looking to grow their careers.

