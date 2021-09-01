Amazon is hiring for more than 40,000 corporate and tech roles across 220-plus locations in the U.S., as well as tens of thousands of hourly positions in Amazon’s Operations network, at Career Day 2021. The virtual event—America’s largest training and recruiting effort—aims to help both current and future employees grow their careers. Career Day will take place on September 15, and is open to all, regardless of their level of experience, professional field, or background. Interested attendees can register for free.

Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in one of more than 20,000 personalized career-coaching sessions with an Amazon recruiter. The company is also offering thousands of 1-on-1 career-coaching sessions for Amazon employees looking to grow their careers at the company. The event will bring together world-leading experts—including New York Times best-selling authors David Epstein and Carla Harris—to provide useful tips and insights for job seekers.

“We’re working hard every day to be the best place for people to have satisfying and fulfilling long-term careers,” said Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. “Amazon continues to grow quickly and relentlessly invent across many areas, and we’re hoping that Career Day gives both job seekers and current Amazon employees the support they need to learn new skills or reimagine their careers at Amazon or elsewhere.”

Amazon has hired more than 450,000 people in the U.S. since the beginning of the pandemic, and is now the largest job-creator in the U.S. The company was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers. During Career Day 2020, Amazon saw the highest one-week number of job applications in the history of the company. Those interested in attending Career Day 2021 will have the opportunity to receive:

Personalized career coaching

A team of over 1,200 Amazon recruiters will conduct 20,000 free, 1-on-1 career-coaching sessions with job seekers across the country in one day. Thousands of additional sessions will be offered to Amazon employees to receive career advice and learn about the company-funded upskilling programs available to help them move into higher-paying, in-demand jobs.

World-class insights, advice, and learning opportunities.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and CEO of Worldwide Consumer will participate in the event and share his own career experience. David Epstein, author of Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World, and Carla Harris, vice chairman of global wealth management and senior client advisor at Morgan Stanley, will provide tips to help people at all stages of their careers.

Tactical training

Attendees will have the opportunity participate in coding workshops led by Amazon software development engineers, and attend a “How to Interview at Amazon” breakout session led by two senior recruiters with a combined 25 years of interviewing experience at the company.

New survey shows COVID-19 having long-lasting impact on labor market trends

According to a new Morning Consult job-seeker insight survey commissioned by Amazon, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, 40% of professionals in the U.S. are currently reconsidering their career paths.

Almost half of the respondents (43%) identified better pay and benefits as the most important factors in their decision.

The Morning Consult survey also found that post-pandemic, one in five job seekers (21%) find the current talent pool too competitive, and one-third of job seekers (34%) believe their current set of skills will become outdated in the next 5 to 15 years. Over half (51%) of workers are now interested in learning new skills that could help them improve their career trajectory.

Register for Career Day Amazon Career Day is an interactive experience is for all job seekers, regardless of your level of experience, professional field, or background—whether you are interested in working at Amazon or elsewhere. Join our livestream to hear from recruiting experts and industry leaders on how to land your next job and book a career coaching session with an Amazon recruiter. Read more

Working at Amazon

All Amazon jobs come with competitive pay and benefits, whether working in a fulfillment center or a corporate office. Regular, full-time employees receive paid time off, 401(k) matching, up to 20 weeks of parental leave, and company-funded career-advancement opportunities, among other benefits. In addition, front-line employees start at more than twice the federal minimum wage, with an average starting salary of $17/hour.

In 2020 alone, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company hired over 400,000 employees in the U.S.—of which, more than 60% are now paid more than they were at their previous job. Of the new employees hired across Amazon’s Operations network, nearly 30,000 joined Amazon from the manufacturing sector, another 19,000 from traditional retail, and 16,500 from education and healthcare, among others. The company received more than 30 million job applications for roles at Amazon in 2020, almost double the number from 2019.

Amazon currently ranks No. 2 on the World’s Best Employers list from Forbes and on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list. Amazon was also selected by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators. The company was awarded a top score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Corporate Equality Index, which recognizes the best workplaces for the LGBTQ+ community, and granted the Lee Anderson Veteran and Military Spouse Employment Award for excellence in hiring, training, and retaining veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses. Amazon was also named as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion by the Disability Equality Index.