Employee Training and Opportunities
Amazon will spend over $700 million to provide free skills training to employees—helping them further their careers in high-paying, in-demand roles such as cloud computing. We support employees’ personal growth and provide a workplace of respect and dignity for all people.
Training for technical skills
-
Our $700 million commitment to pilot, launch, and scale training programs to upskill employees in our corporate offices, tech hubs, fulfillment centers, retail stores, and transportation network, providing access to skills that will help them move into more highly skilled roles within or outside of Amazon.
-
This innovative Amazon program is designed to support our employees who are interested in pursuing a future outside of the company. The Amazon Career Choice Program will pay up to 95% of tuition and associated fees for courses at accredited schools that lead to vocational certifications or Associate of Applied Science degrees in qualified fields of study.
-
Amazon Technical AcademyOur tuition-free training and job placement program that equips non-technical Amazon employees with the essential skills needed to transition into and thrive in technical careers at Amazon. Combining instructor-led, project-based learning with real-world application, graduates master the most widely used software engineering skills and tools, including AWS cloud computing technology.
-
This initiative helps Amazonians with a background in technology and coding gain skills in this discipline. As machine learning plays an increasingly important role in customer innovation, this program helps employees learn core skills to propel their career growth.
-
We’ve created programs that provide opportunities to get trained while at work, in high-demand areas like cloud computing. This is one way to support veterans as they break into careers including cloud support associate, data center technician, and software development engineer.
-
Through this 48-week residency program for a select group of new AWS employees, residents have the opportunity to participate in project-based learning, creative real-world problem solving, and on-the-job training. All the while, they’re supported and supervised by AWS experts to develop technical expertise in AWS Cloud computing. They are also taught the soft skills required to launch a successful career.
Amazon, the largest job creator in the U.S. over the last decade, hosts an annual event to help job seekers find their next job.
Amazon’s 2020 Career Day was a virtual event with a record-setting 450,000 people applying for a job, and 300,000 seeking advice from company leaders and recruiters. For replays from Amazon Career Day, as well as videos, blogs, and articles to help navigate the current job market, visit this content hub. For those interested in building a future with Amazon, you can learn more about our 33,000 available corporate and tech jobs, or the 100,000 open hourly positions in our operations network.
Creating more job opportunities in operations
Amazon is hiring 100,000 new full- and part-time operations employees across the U.S. and Canada.