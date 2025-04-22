Recent Updates
Amazon's community impact in the Puget Sound
Amazon gives $2 million to support critical food security initiatives in Seattle region
Amazon's investment will help two local food banks expand their capacity to serve community members with essential groceries and services.
Amazon provided $2 million to support the growth of two food banks in the Seattle region, with grants of $1 million each to White Center Food Bank and Rainier Valley Food Bank. The donations will help both organizations expand their capacity to provide more community members experiencing food insecurity with vital groceries.
White Center Food Bank will use Amazon's grant to support its move to their new, permanent facility in downtown White Center. The location provides improved accessibility through nearby public transportation routes and allows the organization to expand its services.
Rainier Valley Food Bank will use its grant to support the renovation and expansion of its facility. The improvements will create a community food hub with that can meet urgent food needs with increased capacity for food storage, a commercial kitchen, and gathering spaces to build community.
In addition to supporting the critical work of local food banks, Amazon is committed to addressing food insecurity through multiple initiatives across the communities where we operate. We collaborate with nonprofit organizations, leverage our logistics expertise, and engage our employees to help provide millions of meals to individuals and families in need. Since 2020, our Community Delivery program, which provides free delivery of charitable groceries, has delivered more than 40 million meals with 35 partners in 16 states.
Amazon's $100 million commitment to affordable housing in the City of Bellevue
Amazon is committing $100 million in the City of Bellevue to accelerate the production of affordable housing for low-to-moderate income families. This commitment will support projects throughout Bellevue, with a particular focus on projects supported by the City and on Bellevue's three city-owned transit-oriented sites—giving low-to-moderate income families close proximity to community resources.
David Zapolsky, Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer at Amazon, announced the news at the ground breaking of Spring District, a BRIDGE Housing Community that will bring 234 affordable homes to the City of Bellevue through a transit-oriented development.
Amazon’s return to office boosts Seattle’s foot traffic and local economy
Amazon teams returning to offices are playing a major role in the continued revitalization of downtown Seattle. New data is showing a surge in foot traffic—benefiting local businesses and the broader downtown economy.
The Downtown Seattle Association (DSA) reports that weekday worker foot traffic in South Lake Union and the Denny Triangle reached 74% of January 2019 levels, up from 62% the previous year. Across downtown, foot traffic increased 9% from January 2024, reaching 57% of pre-pandemic levels. Nearly 2 million unique visitors came downtown in January, 14% more than the previous year.
Amazon’s presence has been a key driver of this uptick. Our 50,000 Seattle employees, along with those in Bellevue and Redmond, are bringing a sense of renewed vibrancy to these communities. Amazon teams are also feeling energized by the shift—excited by the innovation, collaboration, and connection that takes place with teams collaborating in-person.
Many local business owners are noticing a welcome increase in weekday customers. “Coffee shops are full, lunch spots are buzzing, and there’s more activity in the area,” noted Downtown Seattle Association President and CEO Jon Scholes.
Read more about Amazon’s return to office plans as we continue to spark energy and innovation on behalf of Amazon’s customers.
Amazon’s commitment to flexible, sustainable commutes in HQ1
At Amazon, we value the connections and opportunities that come from being part of vibrant, downtown communities. By investing in innovative transit options and fostering partnerships, we are able to offer employees a variety of commuter benefits and services to reach their destinations.
Across our headquarters cities and in other major metro areas, our employees have access to a variety of reimbursable public transportation costs, free commuter shuttles, and flexible monthly subsidies for commuting expenses.
In Puget Sound, we take additional steps to enhance connectivity and help reduce traffic congestion, including:
- Expanded shuttle services: We increased shuttle routes serving our Puget Sound HQ, including over 30 commuter shuttle routes as far as Mill Creek, North Bend, and West Seattle, intercampus shuttles between our Seattle, Bellevue, and Redmond offices, and shuttles that transport Amazonians to the office from transit hubs and locations around the Puget Sound region.
- Rideshare: Amazon recently launched a first of its kind Lyft Pass program in Seattle and Bellevue, allowing employees to utilize their Flexible Commuter Subsidy to match rides with fellow Amazonians.
- Biking: Through their Flexible Commuter Subsidy, Amazon employees can utilize the subsidy to cover costs including: bike leases, bike-share, maintenance, and bike parking. Offices also include bike cages for storage and showers for bikers to get ready for the work day.
- Sustainable transportation partnerships: Amazon is proud to support local partners that share a commitment to greener commuting options. BellHop, the first all-electric shuttle service in the Pacific Northwest, is one partnership that helps employees replace car trips with a sustainable micro-transit option.
- Investing in public infrastructure: We work with policymakers and support transit investments that help expand access to public transportation.
- Amazon advocated for the Move Ahead Washington statewide transportation package which funds over $730 million in traffic reduction projects, including free transit for residents age 18 or younger.
- Amazon has contributed more than $1.6 million to campaigns that have expanded transit access and invested in and preserved transportation infrastructure.
- Amazon directly invests in transportation infrastructure, including $10.8 million toward Eastrail and the Grand Connection Crossing.
As we move forward, Amazon will continue to explore new ways to enhance our employees’ commute experiences while helping build stronger, greener communities.