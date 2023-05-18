Amazon employs 55,000 tech and corporate employees in Seattle’s urban campus and an additional 10,000 in Bellevue, Washington. Since May 1, these teams are coming back to their downtown offices at least three days a week.

From increased foot traffic at local businesses to increased ridership on public transportation, Amazon’s decision can spur additional economic vibrancy for the cities.

Photo by Lucas Jackson

“We know that we have an important role to play here,” said John Schoettler, vice president of Global Real Estate and Facilities. “Whether through the $20 million in rent relief and cash grants we provided to local small businesses through the pandemic, or now as we continue to see increased foot traffic and more business coming to our local retailers, we’ve continually demonstrated our commitment to our hometown and the businesses that operate here.”

Photo by Lucas Jackson

Below are the latest stats that showcase the role that Amazon plays in Seattle’s economy.

