Amazon employs 55,000 tech and corporate employees in Seattle’s urban campus and an additional 10,000 in Bellevue, Washington. Since May 1, these teams are coming back to their downtown offices at least three days a week.

A photo of the Artist in Residence studio.
Meet the 8 rising Seattle artists selected for Amazon’s Artist in Residence program
Amazon’s 2023 Artist in Residence cohort is our largest to date and includes artists who bring a range of drawing, painting, mixed media, and installation talent to the program.
From increased foot traffic at local businesses to increased ridership on public transportation, Amazon’s decision can spur additional economic vibrancy for the cities.

Four people are walking across a large sidewalk between Amazon buildings.
“We know that we have an important role to play here,” said John Schoettler, vice president of Global Real Estate and Facilities. “Whether through the $20 million in rent relief and cash grants we provided to local small businesses through the pandemic, or now as we continue to see increased foot traffic and more business coming to our local retailers, we’ve continually demonstrated our commitment to our hometown and the businesses that operate here.”

Two men are sitting at a table across from each other, talking and eating lunch. They are in silhouette, and the Seattle Spheres building looms large in the background
Below are the latest stats that showcase the role that Amazon plays in Seattle’s economy.

Graphic: Our urban campuses allow for employees to use public transportation to get to work: Amazon pays for more than 7.5 million trips in public transport by its employees every year.
Graphic: Amazon provided more than $20 million in cash grants and rent relief to small businesses in downtown Seattle and Bellevue during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Graphic: In 2022, Amazon employees spent over 325,000 nights at hotels in Seattle, helping the hospitality industry accelerate its recovery since the pandemic.
Graphic: Amazon's investments support more than 298,000 indirect jobs in the Puget Sound region - from construction to logistics to hospitality.
Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $169 billion in the Puget Sound region, including infrastructure and compensation to our employees.
Graphic: Amazon currently employs more than 65,000 corporate and tech workers across our Puget Sound headquarters, including over 55,000 in Seattle and 10,000 in Bellevue and the Eastside.

For more information on how Amazon is supporting community in the Puget Sound, download the region's Community Impact Report.