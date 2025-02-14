Amazon now has a total of 15 Disaster Relief hubs around the globe. These hubs are strategically located facilities in disaster-prone areas, and are stocked with essential supplies ready for immediate delivery. They use our global logistics and technology capabilities to quickly ship donated items to communities affected by natural disasters.
Here’s everything you need to know about Amazon’s Disaster Relief hubs.
How do Amazon’s Disaster Relief hubs work?
Amazon’s Disaster Relief hubs provide critical infrastructure support. They are in close proximity to major cities and transportation networks, enabling our efforts to rapidly deliver prepositioned relief supplies to impacted communities within 72 hours of a relief partner’s request.
Amazon analyzed data from past relief efforts and designed a pre-positioning strategy to ensure the most in-demand items are close to disaster prone areas.
For use in the aftermath of earthquakes, hurricanes, floods, landslides, tornadoes, and other disaster events, each hub houses vital supplies first responders and communities need in the aftermath of natural disasters in their region, like flood mitigation equipment; cleanup and repair materials; wildfire mitigation equipment; hygiene and personal care supplies; and other emergency supplies such as tarps, water filtration systems, flashlights, and solar-powered lights.
Where are Amazon’s Disaster Relief hubs located?
We currently operate Disaster Relief hubs in six different countries: Australia, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, and the U.S.. In 2024, we launched our first European hub in Germany and our first U.S.-based hub dedicated to wildfire relief efforts in Southern California.
In February 2025, we opened our first Disaster Relief hub in Mexico. The new hub, located in Tepozotlán, will support Amazon’s community partners, including nongovernment organizations and disaster response agencies, such as the Mexican FoodBanking Network (BAMX), Mexican Red Cross, United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM), and World Central Kitchen. It will help these nonprofit partners, as well as emergency response teams, prepare to respond to natural disasters ahead of the 2025 hurricane season.
“When a natural disaster strikes, providing immediate relief is critical. Our capabilities in logistics and technology allow us to provide fast and effective assistance,” said Diego Mendez de la Luz, director of Amazon’s operations in Mexico. “With the opening of this new hub in Mexico, our response time to partner with emergency management agencies and relief organizations during natural disasters across the country will be even faster and more efficient.”
How has Amazon Disaster Relief helped communities around the world?
In the past 24 months, Amazon Disaster Relief responded to flooding in Spain and across Central and Eastern Europe; wildfires in California, Chile, Colombia, Australia, and Hawaii; earthquakes in Japan, Turkey, Syria, and Morocco; and hurricanes and cyclones in Florida, India, Mexico, and Puerto Rico.
Since 2017, Amazon has donated and delivered more than 25 million relief items to support communities affected by 187 natural disasters around the world, including Acapulco and Monterrey in Mexico.