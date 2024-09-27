Amazon's logistics infrastructure, inventory, teams, and technology have been activated to provide rapid assistance in crisis areas throughout

Florida

, Georgia, and South Carolina. As emergency response teams assess damage in the aftermath of the storm, our AWS cloud computing capabilities are being used to

capture high-resolution aerial imagery

of affected regions, assisting rescue and relief operations on the ground. In coordination with disaster relief partners, like

American Red Cross

, Operation BBQ Relief, and World Central Kitchen, we will ship Amazon-donated items such as water, tarps, diapers and personal hygiene kits as soon as possible from the more than 3 million relief items that are pre-positioned at our

Disaster Relief Hub in Atlanta

and ready to go.