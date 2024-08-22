Amazon now operates 14

Disaster Relief Hubs

globally, including our first

European hub

in Germany, which launched earlier this year. Since 2017, Amazon Disaster Relief and Response has donated over 24 million relief items to support more than 160 disasters worldwide, including actively supporting wildfire-impacted communities in

Chile, Colombia

, and

Maui

. In addition to deploying relief items, our AWS Disaster Response team has leveraged advanced technology to help community partners assess fire damage, monitor new hot spots, track emerging fires, and use aerial surveillance to create maps that aid in decision-making and preventative response efforts.