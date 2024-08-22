Project Kuiper, Amazon’s low Earth orbit satellite broadband network, is expanding its footprint at Kennedy Space Center in Florida as it prepares for a full-scale deployment of its satellite constellation. Last year, Project Kuiper broke ground on a

$120 million satellite processing facility

, and now the team is investing another $19.5 million to expand its presence by adding a secondary support facility at the site — bringing its total investment in the site to nearly $140 million.