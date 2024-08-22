When Lina Hernandez moved to the United States from Colombia, she never imagined she would one day achieve the American dream of homeownership. Yet, today, she proudly stands as a homeowner and an Amazon Robotics trainer.
A photo of an Amazon employee taking an online course on desktop and laptop devices.

Lina’s journey was anything but easy. She became a single mother at a very young age and faced the daunting challenge of navigating life in a new country where she spoke very little English. On top of that, the economy collapsed, leaving her in an impossible situation and needing to support her family. “I just needed a paycheck,” Lina recalls. “I had to reinvent myself.”
Amazon employee in safety vest walking through massive warehouse facility
Her reinvention began at Amazon, where she started working as a Level 1 associate. One of the most significant advantages of joining Amazon was the access to medical benefits. For someone who hadn’t received medical insurance before, this benefit allowed Lina to take care of herself and her son and gave her piece of mind.
Lina's determination to succeed grew stronger as she settled into her role. She decided to make Amazon her career, and as she continued to develop new skills through upskilling and training initiatives, opportunities began to open up. She participated in the Career Choice program, but after almost a year, she heard about the company’s investment in robotics and Lina knew she wanted to be a part of it.
“The future is in robotics, and I was excited that Amazon offered the opportunity for people who are interested in growing their career to learn and gain important skills,” Lina shares. Through Amazon’s upskilling programs, Lina was able to apply for training at no cost to her. Her leaders at Amazon recognized her potential and supported her every step of the way.
Amazon employee smiling with coworkers in facility
“One of the great parts of working for Amazon is that if you are inquisitive, and you show that you work hard, you will be recognized—someone is going to discover you,” Lina said. “Managers allow you the flexibility to try lots of different career paths to see what’s right for you. And all of the training I received was pre-paid by Amazon.”
The opportunity to work at Amazon not only provided Lina with the stability she needed, but also opened doors she never thought possible. “Becoming a homeowner was something I never imagined when I first arrived in this country,” Lina reflects. “But through hard work and the opportunities Amazon provided, I was able to secure a future for myself and my family.”
Smiling woman in patterned shirt and jeans sitting outside traditional brick house
The ability to own a home represents more than just a financial milestone for Lina; it symbolizes the security and peace of mind that come with financial independence, a benefit that Amazon’s commitment to its employees makes possible.
The average pay for customer fulfillment and operations roles is currently over $20.50 per hour, a more than 50% increase over five years. Depending on the position and location in the U.S., employees can earn between $17 and $28 per hour. Over the last five years, the company has invested more than $10 billion in hourly pay, and since 2023, we’ve invested $1.3 billion toward pay increases for customer fulfillment and operations employees.
Since 2012, over 113,000 employees have pursued certifications through Career Choice upskilling programs. Thanks to this program, they are charting new paths and transforming their lives. Lina’s journey to homeownership is not just about personal achievement; it’s a reminder that the American dream is within reach for anyone with the right opportunities and a relentless drive.
