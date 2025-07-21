Key takeaways

Less than a year ago, I stood onstage to accept my diploma at Coastal Carolina University. Now, I stand in front of and lead upwards of 25 people every day at an Amazon fulfillment center in Pittston, Pennsylvania.
And while that may sound like a quick turnaround for a 23-year-old business administration major, the Amazon Leadership Liftoff program made it an easy transition.
This seven-week leadership training experience helped mold me into a confident and reliable manager early in my career. I learned about effective communication, time management, work efficiency, and balancing complex scenarios before I even stepped onto the floor.
Here's how Amazon helps fresh graduates like me start our careers.
Worker in safety vest speaking into microphone.

Setting the foundation

Amazon jumped out to me during my post-graduate job search because I saw how much they would invest in my early career development.
Amazon covered all the expenses for Amazon Leadership Liftoff, which all new managers undergo. I didn’t see that type of program anywhere else while I was looking for my first job.
It began in Seattle with immersive workshops on management fundamentals, Amazon’s history, and Leadership Principles from a diverse group of managers from different backgrounds. After several weeks applying these skills at my site, I completed a final training week in Virginia (though other locations like Seattle, Dallas, and San Francisco host final sessions as well).
Workshop or training session with participants engaged in various activities and conversations.
The culture of Amazon stood out to me during the program and during my first year at the company because we value people and safety first. And it played a huge role in how I shaped my management style on the job.
Putting my training into action

When I returned from the program, I hit the ground running. After I spent my first day walking the floor with my notebook to absorb as much as I could about my site and from the other people that work there, I started applying my new skills almost immediately.
Communication is a big part of my job, and we kick off our shifts (I work nights) with team meetings called “Start Ups” to drive engagement and awareness with our associates. We review safety tips, address questions, and determine where everyone will be working that day. We also do a quick team stretch to prepare for the shift ahead.
These daily team meetings require strong prioritization skills—something Leadership Liftoff specifically prepared me for through hands-on exercises.
We learned how to prioritize and delegate by doing role-play scenarios that simulated different tasks that might come up. Some took longer to finish, others needed multiple people working simultaneously, and one depended on unpredictable factors. The key to success wasn’t trying to do everything ourselves, but to find the right cadence to effectively complete our goals, which means a lot of teamwork.
Warehouse workers in safety vests discussing at workstation with computer.
I apply these lessons daily at my fulfillment center.
When we’re facing a particularly busy shift with competing priorities, I communicate and delegate to ensure that the right person handles each problem and we can meet our deadlines. It keeps me, as a leader, available to troubleshoot issues, make operational adjustments, and create solutions—all while keeping our team safe and maximizing efficiency during heavy workloads.
Being an effective manager

As one of the younger leaders at my site, I’ve quickly gained respect through skills learned in Leadership Liftoff’s scenario-based training. I learned how to ask effective follow-up questions to dive deeper, understand the root cause of an issue, and find the best solution.
Applying this technique helps me better understand my team’s needs, break down barriers they face, and establish myself as a dependable manager whom people trust.
Warehouse workers in safety vests smiling at computer screen.
When that happened, employees felt comfortable talking with me about anything—the job, their life, and much more.
One time, an employee asked me about a housing situation since he knew I had interned at a real estate company. While I didn’t have all the answers for him, I appreciated how he came to me for help, and it helped us continue to develop our rapport on the floor.

Growing at Amazon

Employee navigating through stacked inventory in large warehouse.
Looking back at my journey, Amazon’s focus on people and safety created an environment where I could succeed quickly. And the Amazon Leadership Liftoff experience taught me that effective management isn’t about having all the answers—it’s about asking the right questions, listening actively, and building trust.
My message for others considering leadership roles, regardless of age or career stage: With the right training and mindset, you can earn trust through your actions.
I’m excited to continue growing with Amazon, developing my leadership skills, and helping my team succeed.
Learn more about some of the other leaders and innovators who work at Amazon

