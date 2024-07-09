“I often question my most closely held beliefs on a particular topic to see if they’re really right. Is there another way to think about it? Can we do better for customers? The key is to get the right people involved in giving feedback, listen to the different perspectives, and then think about the best possible answer for customers or for the business. It doesn't matter if it was your idea or not. We’re all trying to get to the best possible answer for customers, whoever's idea it is.