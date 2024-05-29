Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently sat down with LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky and discussed his career path, from working toward becoming a professional athlete to leading Amazon.

As part of LinkedIn’s video series The Path, Jassy talks about how he benefitted throughout his career from trying new things, even when they didn’t work out.

Learn more about Jassy’s journey, including his best piece of career advice: “There’s so many things you can’t control in your work life, but you can control your attitude.”

Continue to watch the interview below:

Watch the interview on LinkedIn. Video courtesy of LinkedIn News.

