I’m someone who likes to roll up my sleeves—I am going to passionately work and invent on our customers’ behalf. When I first started Ring, I would join our customer service representatives every month and answer calls myself to better understand any pain points people might have been experiencing. I would then take these insights and apply them to our product development to help deliver the very best experience for neighbors everywhere. I also used to put my email address on Ring packaging so that anyone who bought a product knew they could contact me. I tried to read every email people sent me, even becoming pen pals with many neighbors along the way. I always enjoy hearing how our products and services have had a positive impact on lives, and my inbox remains open.