© 1996-2023 Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates
Ring buying guide: Find out which video doorbell is right for you

Written by Christian de Looper
3 min
 
Written by Christian de Looper
Ring Doorbell
There’s a Ring Video Doorbell for everyone
Since it was first introduced over a decade ago, Ring has changed the way we interact with our front doors, offering an easier, sleeker, smarter, and more practical solution to help know what’s happening around the home.
Ring Video Doorbell
5 great features of a Ring Video Doorbell
Get the most out of your shiny new smart doorbell.
Read more
The Ring Video Doorbell provides an extra layer of security at your home’s front door, offering peace of mind and an enhanced doorbell experience. The features of each Ring device—including Two Way Talk and Live View, which are standard and free on all Ring doorbells and cameras—have been carefully designed to cater to the evolving needs of today's busy and connected lifestyles. As a result, it has emerged as a game-changing product in the realm of smart home security. Not only that, but over the years of Ring’s existence, the technology has evolved—ensuring that you can get the most up to date, innovative technology.

Interested in a Ring Video Doorbell for yourself but unsure which one to buy? Here’s a rundown of the different Ring Video Doorbells.
  • Ring Video Doorbell Wired
    Ring doorbell
    The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the most affordable hardwired Ring Video Doorbell, and it has a lot to offer.

    As the name suggests, the Video Doorbell Wired is built to be wired into your home. In many cases, it can simply connect to the wires from your old doorbell, but in some cases, you may need an electrician to help with wiring.

    The Video Doorbell Wired offers a 1080p resolution, with a wide-angle lens that can capture video at 155 degrees. This doorbell offers a black and white night mode, and it offers features like customizable motion detection zones. Near motion zones allow you to set the camera to only notify you of motion near the camera, which can help eliminate notifications from the street, for example.
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro
    TheVideo Doorbell Pro is also a wired doorbell, and offers the same video resolution and angle. But it also supports 5GHz Wi-Fi for more reliable video streaming, plus it supports color night vision, which should make low-light images a whole lot clearer and more detailed. It also has a slightly wider-angle lens, which can capture video at up to 160 degrees.
  • Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
    Ring Doorbell
    The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 steps things up a little once again. This best-in-class wired doorbell camera with cutting-edge security features delivers enhanced Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, first of its kind 3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye View, and Alexa Greetings (with a Ring Protect Plan). Perhaps the biggest upgrade is in the resolution, which sits in at 1536p on this camera, making for more detail in your video. That’s on top of the still-excellent motion zone support, and the color night mode, which carries over to this excellent wired doorbell.
  • Ring Video Doorbell Elite
    Last of the wired video doorbells is the Ring Video Doorbell Elite. This camera should be professionally installed, and is made to be permanently installed in a home as it’s being built or renovated since it’s hardwired with Power over Ethernet. Once installed, you’ll get access to Ring’s most premium features, including the color night vision,160 degrees field of view video, and customizable motion zones.
  • Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
    Battery Doorbell Plus is Ring’s first battery doorbell with a Head-to-Toe video so you can see more of who is at your front door or the package left on your doorstep. It also has the highest HD resolution of any Ring battery doorbell yet at 1536p with color night vision, providing a crisp and clear view of everything happening at your front door.
  • Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)
    The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is powered by a built-in, rechargeable battery. The doorbell offers a 1080p video resolution and a 160 degrees field of view, plus it supports customizable motion zones. This camera has a black and white night mode too.
  • Ring Video Doorbell 3
    Ring Doorbell
    The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is slightly more versatile than the 2nd Gen in that it offers a removable, rechargeable battery. That means that you can charge the battery quickly and easily, without the need to run a cable or remove the doorbell entirely. On top of that, it boasts similar camera specs to the 2nd Gen model, with a slightly wider motion detection angle.
  • Ring Video Doorbell 4
    The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is another battery-powered doorbell offered by Ring. It has the same overall camera specs as the previous Video Doorbell 3, but also offers color Pre-Roll so you get more context around what’s happening at your front door.
  • Ring Peephole Cam
    The Ring Peephole Cam is designed to be mounted through your door’s peephole, and offers many of the same features as other Ring Video Doorbells. For example, you’ll get a 1080p resolution, with customizable motion zones and a 155-degree field of view—all in a doorbell that mounts to your door’s peephole.
Next, learn everything you need to know about the Ring Video Doorbell.
DevicesRingSmart homeAlexa
