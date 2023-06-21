Ring buying guide: Find out which video doorbell is right for you

There’s a Ring Video Doorbell for everyone
Since it was first introduced over a decade ago, Ring has changed the way we interact with our front doors, offering an easier, sleeker, smarter, and more practical solution to help know what’s happening around the home.
Interested in a Ring Video Doorbell for yourself but unsure which one to buy? Here’s a rundown of the different Ring Video Doorbells.
Ring Video Doorbell WiredThe Ring Video Doorbell Wired is the most affordable hardwired Ring Video Doorbell, and it has a lot to offer.
As the name suggests, the Video Doorbell Wired is built to be wired into your home. In many cases, it can simply connect to the wires from your old doorbell, but in some cases, you may need an electrician to help with wiring.
The Video Doorbell Wired offers a 1080p resolution, with a wide-angle lens that can capture video at 155 degrees. This doorbell offers a black and white night mode, and it offers features like customizable motion detection zones. Near motion zones allow you to set the camera to only notify you of motion near the camera, which can help eliminate notifications from the street, for example.
Ring Video Doorbell ProTheVideo Doorbell Pro is also a wired doorbell, and offers the same video resolution and angle. But it also supports 5GHz Wi-Fi for more reliable video streaming, plus it supports color night vision, which should make low-light images a whole lot clearer and more detailed. It also has a slightly wider-angle lens, which can capture video at up to 160 degrees.
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2The Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 steps things up a little once again. This best-in-class wired doorbell camera with cutting-edge security features delivers enhanced Head-to-Toe HD+ Video, first of its kind 3D Motion Detection, Bird’s Eye View, and Alexa Greetings (with a Ring Protect Plan). Perhaps the biggest upgrade is in the resolution, which sits in at 1536p on this camera, making for more detail in your video. That’s on top of the still-excellent motion zone support, and the color night mode, which carries over to this excellent wired doorbell.
Ring Video Doorbell EliteLast of the wired video doorbells is the Ring Video Doorbell Elite. This camera should be professionally installed, and is made to be permanently installed in a home as it’s being built or renovated since it’s hardwired with Power over Ethernet. Once installed, you’ll get access to Ring’s most premium features, including the color night vision,160 degrees field of view video, and customizable motion zones.
Ring Battery Doorbell PlusBattery Doorbell Plus is Ring’s first battery doorbell with a Head-to-Toe video so you can see more of who is at your front door or the package left on your doorstep. It also has the highest HD resolution of any Ring battery doorbell yet at 1536p with color night vision, providing a crisp and clear view of everything happening at your front door.
Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is powered by a built-in, rechargeable battery. The doorbell offers a 1080p video resolution and a 160 degrees field of view, plus it supports customizable motion zones. This camera has a black and white night mode too.
Ring Video Doorbell 3The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is slightly more versatile than the 2nd Gen in that it offers a removable, rechargeable battery. That means that you can charge the battery quickly and easily, without the need to run a cable or remove the doorbell entirely. On top of that, it boasts similar camera specs to the 2nd Gen model, with a slightly wider motion detection angle.
Ring Video Doorbell 4The Ring Video Doorbell 4 is another battery-powered doorbell offered by Ring. It has the same overall camera specs as the previous Video Doorbell 3, but also offers color Pre-Roll so you get more context around what’s happening at your front door.
Ring Peephole CamThe Ring Peephole Cam is designed to be mounted through your door’s peephole, and offers many of the same features as other Ring Video Doorbells. For example, you’ll get a 1080p resolution, with customizable motion zones and a 155-degree field of view—all in a doorbell that mounts to your door’s peephole.