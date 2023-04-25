Over a decade ago, Ring took a familiar device that we all knew—the doorbell—and turned it on its head to be more useful and practical. Since then, Ring has refined and built on the original concept of the video doorbell, launching a range of options offering innovative features.

Want to learn more about the Ring Video Doorbell? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Ring Video Doorbell?

The Ring Video Doorbell provides and extra layer of security at your home’s front door, offering peace of mind and an enhanced doorbell experience.

Ring Video Doorbells have a built-in camera that allows you to see a live video feed of what’s happening at your front door at any given moment. The doorbell’s sensors can also alert you when motion is detected at your front door, and with the Ring app, you can adjust Motion Zones and its sensitivity to your liking.

Certain models of Ring Video Doorbells are compatible with the existing doorbell chime in your home to alert you when someone rings the doorbell. When someone presses the doorbell button, you’ll also receive a notification on your mobile device from the Ring app. Even if you are not home, as long as the device is connected to the internet, you’ll always know when someone is at the door. Using features in the Ring app like Live View and Two-Way Talk you can easily have a conversation with whoever is at your door, no matter where you are. Ring Video Doorbells also work with Alexa—meaning they can be integrated into your other smart home devices.

One of the best things about Ring Video Doorbells is that they’re easy to install—and you can do it yourself. They’re also compatible with nearly any home, thanks to different types of power options including battery-powered models and wired models that, in many cases, can simply be installed using your current doorbell wiring.

The Ring app

All Ring Video Doorbells work with the Ring app, which offers centralized control for all your Ring devices.

Easily customize things like Motion Zones, to only detect the events in areas that matter to you, like setting the camera to not trigger a recording when it detects motion on the street or sidewalk. And, with a Ring Protect subscription, you can see and review event history timeline of captured footage.

The Ring app also has a feature called Neighbors, which is a way for those in your community to interact with each other. Commonly, the app is used to share information about lost pets, help others in case of emergency, stay in touch with people in your area, and more.

Ring Protect

You can unlock even more features on your Ring Video Doorbell with Ring Protect subscription plans. This includes the ability to refine your Motion Detection with Smart Alerts that can distinguish between people and other motions.

Ring Protect is available in three tiers. For the Basic tier, you’ll pay $3.99 per month or $39.99 per year, and you’ll get video saving and sharing, and cloud storage for up to 180 days for your doorbell or one camera.

The Ring Protect Plus plan comes at $10 per month or $100 per year, and offers all the features of Ring Protect but for all of your Ring devices.

Then there’s Ring Protect Pro, which starts at $20 per month or $200 per year.

Safe to say, there’s a Ring Protect plan for everyone.

Ring Video Doorbell models

Ring offers eight different video doorbells, so you can find the model that’s best for your needs.

Wired Doorbells:



Battery Doorbells:



Video Doorbell (2nd Gen)

The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd gen)



The Video Doorbell 4

The Video Doorbell 4



Battery Doorbell Plus

Ring's newest doorbell, Battery Doorbell Plus



Peephole Cam

Ring Peephole Cam

Of course, Ring offers a ton of other great smart security products too, including indoor and outdoor security cameras, a Car Cam, Ring Alarm, smart lighting, and more. You can find all of Ring’s security products on the Ring website.

