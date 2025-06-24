Summer is a busy time for family travel, and whether you’re a seasoned road tripper or jetting off on your first cross-country adventure with kids, you may be looking for something that will make the journey as exciting as the destination.
Actor and comedian Josh Gad, best known as the voice of Olaf from ‘Frozen’ and a self-proclaimed road trip expert, knows a thing or two about keeping kids entertained, especially during long family road trips. As a father of two, Josh is helping us launch the Kindle Kids Backseat Book Crew, a new virtual book club to help kids cultivate a love of reading, no matter where they are. Josh and his family are proud members of the Kindle Kids Backseat Book Crew and are encouraging kids to celebrate reading milestones this summer.
Families who join the Kindle Kids Backseat Book Crew will receive a special welcome bundle, including stickers, summer reading recommendations, and a “Kindle Kids on Board” bumper sticker to celebrate reading milestones throughout the summer.
As a proud member of this new crew, here are Josh’s top tips for making family travel fun and enriching:
Pack efficiently (for a small army)
It’s always a struggle getting everything to fit into your car trunk or suitcase. Find ways to pack efficiently or streamline — for example, my family loves to read but we can’t pack a library of books. Luckily, Kindle Kids is lightweight, compact, portable, and allows you to easily pack an entire library, making sure there is enough room for everything else you may need.
Embrace the unexpected
Having traveled with my kids since they were young, I have found that the moments that stick with kids aren't usually the glitz and glamor of travel, but rather the messy, magical times in between. I like to call our trips “exploration vacations” because I try to fit in everything under the sun. Our favorite moments are the unexpected, authentic experiences, like eating at a small town diner, that really help you understand what a place is all about.
Assign snack duty
On a trip, you will step into a new role as a human vending machine. Kids can get hangry faster than a snowman melts in summer, so make sure you always have your family’s favorite snacks on deck!
Make the backseat fun for kids
With Kindle Kids, kids have the opportunity to explore thousands of books, comics, graphic novels, and audiobooks, providing endless entertainment to help keep them occupied the whole trip. Eight-hour road trip? Kindle. Delayed flight? Kindle. Five minutes at a rest stop? Kindle.
Post-trip, everyone needs a vacation
If you do it right, your family should have had enough corny jokes, destination fun facts, and road trip singalongs that the whole family will need a vacation from you. Making memories can be exhausting!
Kindle Kids is available for $129.99 in Ocean Explorer, Space Whale, and Unicorn Valley designs. Kindle Paperwhite Kids comes in Cyber City and Starfish for $179.99, or with a special Diary of a Wimpy Kid cover for $189.99. Both come with an Amazon Kids+ subscription for access to thousands of kid-friendly books and audiobooks.
Ready to make your summer road trips more magical? Join the Backseat Book Crew here and start your family’s reading journey today. Kindle Kids is officially invited on every family vacation.
