We’re adding new AI-powered reading features that preserve the magic of reading on Kindle. Story So Far lets you catch up on the book you’re reading—but only up to where you’ve read without any spoilers. For our endlessly curious readers, Ask this Book will let you highlight any passage of text while reading a book and get spoiler-free answers to questions about things like a character’s motive or the significance of a scene. These features will be available for thousands of Kindle books in the U.S. You’ll be able to access these features on books you’ve purchased or borrowed on the Kindle iOS app later this year and on Kindle devices early next year.