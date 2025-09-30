Key takeaways
- Amazon introduces an all-new Kindle Scribe lineup, completely reimagined from the ground up for productivity.
- Kindle Scribe Colorsoft offers a color writing experience that’s fast, fluid, and easy on the eyes.
- Our AI-powered notebook allows you to naturally search across notebooks and quickly get insights.
Today, we’re thrilled to reveal our new Kindle Scribe lineup, reimagined for productivity: Our next-generation Kindle Scribe with and without a front light, and the first-ever color Kindle Scribe.
A new paper-like design that’s thinner, lighter, and faster
The new Kindle Scribe has a beautiful new design that’s just like paper—it’s ultra-thin at 5.4mm, ultra-light at 400g, and 40% faster for writing and page turns. The larger 11-inch glare-free display mirrors the proportions of a sheet of paper and feels just like you’re writing on one—it’s the perfect size for reviewing full-sized documents, feels natural for notetaking, and is easy to take with you wherever you go.
Our new lineup is packed with innovation:
- A new front light system with miniaturized LEDs that fit tightly against the display to create a narrower bezel and uniform lighting.
- A new texture-molded glass to improve the friction when the pen glides across the screen—unlike tablets that often feel slippery or glassy.
- A rearchitected display stack to shrink the parallax to virtually nothing, so it feels like writing directly on the page.
- A new quad-core chip, more memory, and our latest Oxide display technology to make everything feel snappier.
A color writing experience that’s easy on the eyes
Kindle Scribe Colorsoft features the same new design and provides a fluid color writing experience. To create colors that are soft and don’t hurt your eyes like an LCD display, we used our custom-built Colorsoft display technology, which has a color filter and light guide with nitride LEDs to enhance color without washing out the details. To deliver an incredible color writing experience, we developed a new rendering engine, which enhances the color and ensures writing is fast, fluid, and totally natural.
Plus, Kindle Scribe Colorsoft provides weeks of battery life and doesn’t have any distracting apps or notifications to pull you away from your thoughts.
All-new productivity features including an AI-powered notebook
Our new lineup offers a powerful AI-powered notebook and redesigned software and tools that help you be more productive.
- All-new Home: From our all-new Home, we’ve added Quick Notes so you can easily jot something down whenever inspiration strikes. You can also open recently opened and added books, documents, and notebooks.
- Access all your docs: With support for Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, it’s easy to import documents for mark-up and export annotated PDFs.
- AI-powered search: Search your notes naturally across your notebooks and you’ll get simple AI summaries. You can also dig deeper with follow-up questions.
- Send to Alexa+: Early next year, you’ll be able to send your notes and documents from Kindle Scribe to Alexa+ and have a conversation about them.
- Share notebooks with OneNote: Export your notes as converted text or as an embedded image to OneNote so you can keep them all in one place and keep editing from your laptop.
- Color pens and highlights: Write, draw, and annotate in one of 10 pen colors or highlight in one of 5 highlighter colors.
- Shading: Artists and creators can create smooth gradients and subtle tones with our new shader tool, giving you even more control over the depth and richness of your art.
- Workspace: Organize your documents, notebooks, books, and more in the same folder.
Everything our customers love about Kindle
Kindle Scribe is a notebook and a Kindle all in one with access to the world's best e-book store. It includes a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited, as well as our latest reading features.
We’re adding new AI-powered reading features that preserve the magic of reading on Kindle. Story So Far lets you catch up on the book you’re reading—but only up to where you’ve read without any spoilers. For our endlessly curious readers, Ask this Book will let you highlight any passage of text while reading a book and get spoiler-free answers to questions about things like a character’s motive or the significance of a scene. These features will be available for thousands of Kindle books in the U.S. You’ll be able to access these features on books you’ve purchased or borrowed on the Kindle iOS app later this year and on Kindle devices early next year.
Pricing and availability
All of our devices come with a new pen that feels amazing in your hands, seamlessly attaches to Kindle Scribe so you never lose it, and still never needs to be charged. We're also introducing a range of new folio covers, crafted in plant-based and premium leather, and an all-new executive notebook-style folio.
We can’t wait for our customers to experience the next generation of Kindle Scribe. Later this year in the U.S., Kindle Scribe will be available starting at $499.99 and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft will be available starting at $629.99. Kindle Scribe without a front light will be available early next year for $429.99.
All three products will be available in the UK and Germany early next year.
