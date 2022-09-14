Prime Video is kicking off its first Thursday Night Football game of the season on September 15 at 8:15 p.m. EST, with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting their divisional rivals the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. Visit the Thursday Night Football page on Amazon to tune in, and don’t forget to catch the pre-game coverage which starts at 7:00 p.m. EST.

With a stacked schedule, a new theme song, and a solid lineup of announcers, this season is shaping up to be one of the best yet. Keep reading for the latest news and updates on Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

September 6, 2022

Prime Video presents ‘TNF with Storm & Kremer’ Thursday Night Football alternate stream

Hannah Storm and Andrea Kremer return to Prime Video for a fifth Thursday Night Football season in a brand-new capacity—as part of Prime Video’s alternate stream offerings, featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes access, and storytelling.

August 9, 2022

Prime Video taps Michael Smith as news analyst for Thursday Night Football coverage

Distinguished journalist, reporter, and host to provide insights and the latest news from around the NFL throughout Thursday Night Football’s wraparound coverage.

August 4, 2022

Prime Video adds Taylor Rooks to Thursday Night Football as feature reporter

Rooks will present TNF features, sit-down interviews, and more throughout the season.

August 1, 2022

Prime Video presents ‘TNF with Dude Perfect,’ all-new Thursday Night Football alternate stream

Passionate NFL fans and the kings of viral sports videos bring their talents to TNF, offering viewers a comedic, freewheeling, and unprecedented approach to an NFL broadcast.

July 21. 2022

Andrew Whitworth joins as pregame, halftime, and postgame contributor

Super Bowl Champion Andrew Whitworth to contribute alongside Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

July 21, 2022

Prime Video welcomes Kaylee Hartung as Thursday Night Football sideline reporter

Award-winning reporter Kaylee Hartung returns to live sports in new TNF role.

July 19, 2022

Prime Video teams up with composer Pinar Toprak to create original score and theme music for Thursday Night Football

Toprak becomes the first woman to compose the original theme music for a NFL media package.

June 28, 2022

Prime Video welcomes Charissa Thompson as Thursday Night Football host

Accomplished NFL pregame host to anchor TNF pregame, halftime, and postgame coverage alongside Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

June 21, 2022

Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Prime Video as Thursday Night Football analyst

Fitzpatrick joins a team of TNF analysts bringing fresh-off-the-field perspectives, All-Pro credentials, one Gold Jacket, a Super Bowl Ring, and “Elite Six” educations from Harvard, Stanford, and U.C. Berkeley to TNF.

June 14, 2022

Prime Video welcomes Richard Sherman as Thursday Night Football analyst

Sherman joins Prime Video’s expanding lineup of Thursday Night Football on-air talent that includes Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Charissa Thompson, and Tony Gonzalez.

May 13, 2022

Prime Video releases the 2022-2023 Thursday Night Football schedule

The first season of Prime Video’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football kicks off September 15. Find out when your team plays and download the printable schedule.

March 23, 2022

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit join as Thursday Night Football announcers

The legendary announcer and the Emmy-winning analyst will be the voices of TNF, which kicks off September 15 on Prime Video.

