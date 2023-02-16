Back to Amazon
What We Do / Devices and Services

Project Kuiper

Project Kuiper is an initiative to increase global broadband access through a constellation of 3,236 satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO). Its mission is to bring fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities around the world.
Project Kuiper rocket launch.
Our mission
Hundreds of millions of people on Earth lack reliable internet access. Project Kuiper will help close the digital divide by delivering fast, affordable broadband to a wide range of customers, including consumers, businesses, government agencies, and other organizations operating in places without reliable connectivity.
Three Project Kuiper rockets deployed in space.

Launch & Deployment

Project Kuiper has secured up to 92 heavy-lift launches from Arianespace, Blue Origin, and United Launch Alliance, providing enough capacity to deploy the majority of our satellite constellation. The agreements comprise the largest commercial procurement of launch capacity in history, and will support thousands of suppliers and highly skilled jobs across the U.S. and Europe.
Read more
People & Technology
Project Kuiper combines a LEO satellite constellation with compact, affordable customer terminals, a global network of ground stations, and resilient communications infrastructure powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). The system will provide high-speed, low latency broadband on a global scale.
Simulation of single Project Kuiper rocket in space.

Safety & Sustainability

Amazon is committed to operating safely and responsibly in space, and we’ve designed our entire constellation to minimize the risk of orbital debris. We’re also working with astronomers to explore ways to reduce the visibility of our satellites and avoid interference with scientific research.
Join the team
More than 1,000 people at Amazon are working on Project Kuiper, and the team continues to grow.
View open roles
Project Kuiper team member working in factory.

More from Project Kuiper
