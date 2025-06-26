"We’ve been engaged with the astronomy community since the initial design and development of Project Kuiper, and we’re pleased to build on that collaboration with a formal coordination agreement with NSF," said Chris Hofer, Head of International Spectrum Management and Strategy at Project Kuiper. "This agreement underscores our commitment to responsible space operations and our belief that satellite broadband and ground-based astronomy can successfully coexist, and we look forward to continuing that work as we deploy our full satellite constellation."