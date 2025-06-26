Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite internet network, signed an agreement with the U.S. National Science Foundation (NSF) to support both the expansion of global broadband access and the advancement of astronomical science.
The coordination agreement establishes clear protocols and processes to ensure Project Kuiper's satellite constellation can deliver on its mission to bring fast, reliable internet to customers and communities around the world, while also minimizing interference with astronomical observations. This balanced approach recognizes that both connectivity and scientific discovery represent crucial priorities for technological advancement and human knowledge.
The agreement builds upon months of technical collaboration between Kuiper and teams at the NSF National Optical-Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory and NSF National Radio Astronomy Observatory, incorporating extensive feedback from the astronomy community. It establishes a dynamic framework that will evolve alongside technological advancements in both satellite operations and astronomical research, ensuring long-term compatibility between these crucial activities.
"We’ve been engaged with the astronomy community since the initial design and development of Project Kuiper, and we’re pleased to build on that collaboration with a formal coordination agreement with NSF," said Chris Hofer, Head of International Spectrum Management and Strategy at Project Kuiper. "This agreement underscores our commitment to responsible space operations and our belief that satellite broadband and ground-based astronomy can successfully coexist, and we look forward to continuing that work as we deploy our full satellite constellation."
