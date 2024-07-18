Amazon is continuing its fight against fake reviews by filing a joint lawsuit with the Better Business Bureau (BBB)—and its mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust—against an illegitimate business called ReviewServiceUSA.com. The owners and operators of the website attempted to sell fake positive reviews to bad actors for publication on Amazon product listing pages or BBB business profile pages. They used fake customer accounts to post inauthentic positive reviews to misleadingly inflate a product or business’s rating and ranking. The lawsuit was filed in the federal U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington under case number: 24-2-16106-6 SEA.