New business formation increased by 3.6%. For the average county, that means nearly 100 additional businesses were formed in the five years after a large company invests in a given area.

More people are working. Unemployment went down and labor-force participation went up. The average county in the study with large company investments saw a sustained 0.4 percentage point decrease in unemployment and a 2.1 percentage point increase in labor-force participation. Not only were the unemployed getting jobs, but people who had dropped out of the labor force were being drawn back in, potentially by the renewed economic climate.

Violent crime dropped by nearly 10%. Counties with large business investments saw an 8.1% decrease in violent crime over five years, which Oxford Economics cites may be linked to decreased unemployment.

Wages increased by an average of almost $630 annually . Employee earnings in counties that saw investments increased by an average of 1.4%, demonstrating a link between corporate investment and improved incomes.