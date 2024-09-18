Throughout each year, we listen to our teams’ feedback and make adjustments to our benefits—from little (but important) things like offering scheduling flexibility when life happens with Unpaid Personal Time (UPT) that employees accrue, to bigger network-wide things like adding new features to our

pre-paid education program, which we call Career Choice

(you can read more about that

program

). Recently, we heard from employees that they love taking

language classes through Career Choice

, but that they didn’t like waiting for a few months before they were eligible (those classes were only offered after 90 days). So today we changed that—we’ll now let our team enroll in language classes from day one. It may seem like a small change, but we’re making hundreds of changes like that throughout each year—at the individual site level and across our network—based on the feedback we hear from our team. And we’re proud to do it.