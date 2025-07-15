The Boys led the pack for Prime Video with four nominations—including one for Giancarlo Esposito for his guest appearance in the series as Stan Edgar. Étoile earned two nominations, while other series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Invincible each earned one.
MGM-produced shows like Survivor, The Voice, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Shark Tank were also nominated for Emmy Awards.
The 77th Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on September 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Here are eight Emmy-nominated series and films you can watch now with a Prime membership on Prime Video:
'The Boys'
The satirical series, based on the best-selling comics by Garth Ennis and Darik Robertson, is a fun and irreverent take on superheroes who abuse their powers rather than use them for good. The series earned four nominations, including Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics, Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Drama Programming, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito as Stan Edgar.
'Étoile'
The eight-episode series from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino earned nominations for Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming and Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie. Set in New York City and Paris, Étoile follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies that try to save their respective institutions by swapping their most talented stars.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'
Season 2 of the prequel fantasy series, which jumps forward several years from the events of the previous season, takes place in Middle-earth at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron. It was nominated for one Emmy Award: Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Season Or A Movie.
'Octopus!'
This documentary follows the life cycle of the Giant Pacific Octopus. Phoebe Waller-Bridge earned a nomination for Outstanding Narrator.
'Pop Culture Jeopardy!'
Colin Jost received a nomination for Outstanding Host for a Game Show for his work on Pop Culture Jeopardy, where teams of three compete for the grand prize of $300,000 and ultimate bragging rights.
'Invincible'
This animated superhero series features Steven Yeun as the voice of Mark Grayson/Invincible. He was nominated for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance.
'Secret Level'
The fifth episode of the video game anthology series Secret Level, "Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear," earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing For An Animated Program.
'I Am: Celine Dion'
Directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor, this documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the Canadian superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness. It was nominated for Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking.
What other Emmy Award nominees can I watch on Prime Video?
You can also watch more Emmy Award nominees by adding subscriptions from Prime Video. Here is a sampling of series that are available:
- HBO Max: The Last of Us, Hacks, The White Lotus, The Pitt
- Apple TV+: Severance, Slow Horses
- Paramount+: Lioness, 1923, Tulsa King
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices.
Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Trending news and stories
- Amazon Prime Day 2025 delivers record sales and savings in expanded four-day shopping event
- 6 practical tips to help you stay safe and avoid impersonation scams
- How to watch 'The Terminal List: Dark Wolf,' exclusively on Prime Video
- Amazon has upskilled over 700,000 employees globally through prepaid education and training programs