Today, Amazon MGM Studios announced that the highly anticipated sequel to Red, White & Royal Blue has been greenlit. Jamie Babbit (But I’m a Cheerleader, The Quiet) has come aboard to direct the film, which has officially been titled Red, White & Royal Wedding.
Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez are reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz in the sequel, for which plot details are being kept under wraps. Babbit will direct the film from a script by Gemma Burgess (My Lady Jane), Matthew López (Red, White & Royal Blue), and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston.
“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for Red, White & Royal Blue from fans around the world, it’s clear Alex and Henry’s story truly resonated with audiences,” said Julie Rapaport, head of film, production, and development at Amazon MGM Studios. “We couldn’t be more excited to continue that journey with Jamie Babbit at the helm—her sharp comedic sensibility and heartfelt storytelling make her the perfect director to build on the magic of the first film, in which Matthew López beautifully brought to life from Casey McQuiston’s beloved book. Together with Jamie, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Matthew, Casey, Jennifer Salke, Gemma Burgess, and of course Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez, we can’t wait to bring fans an unforgettable new chapter in their love story.”
Who are the producers behind ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’?
Berlanti Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will return to produce the film, joined by the banner’s Michael McGrath, as well as Matthew López and Sullivan Street Productions’ Jennifer Salke. Casey McQuiston will executive produce. The first film has been praised by audiences and critics alike, currently boasting a “Certified Fresh” Tomatometer rating and a 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.
In a joint statement, producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said, “What a dream to be able to return to the world of Red, White & Royal Blue. We are eternally grateful to Casey McQuiston for trusting us with their beloved book in the first place. It’s been such fun to work with Casey, Matthew López, and Gemma Burgess to dream up another chapter in Alex and Henry’s epic love story. There is no filmmaker better suited to direct this film than Jamie Babbit. Her decades of championing queer stories and her track record of delivering smart, funny, heartwarming films and television gives us great confidence. We remain grateful to everyone at Amazon MGM for being so supportive. More than anyone we want to thank the fans whose passion fueled this sequel. We are fans too and can’t wait to see Nick and Taylor as Henry and Alex together again.”
“I’m excited we get to continue telling Alex and Henry’s story with Red, White & Royal Wedding,” said Matthew López. “It’s been a blast to dream up the next chapter of their story as a producer and co-writer and I’m delighted to be passing the directing baton to Jamie, whose vision and sense of humor will be a perfect match for our film.”
“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” said Casey McQuiston, who published the novel in 2019. “I’m so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.”
“Having a front-row seat to witness how Red, White & Royal Blue connected with audiences was exhilarating,” said Jennifer Salke of Sullivan Street Productions. “Fans all over the world not only embraced Alex and Henry’s love story but continue to be invested and can’t wait to see more. Being able to help answer that call on the producing side with Matthew López, Casey McQuiston, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Nicholas Galitzine, and Taylor Zakhar Perez—and now joining forces with Jamie Babbit and Gemma Burgess—makes returning to this world even more special. I can’t wait for fans to experience the next chapter of this love story with Red, White & Royal Wedding.”
Who is director behind ‘Red, White & Royal Wedding’?
A multiple Emmy-nominated director, Jamie Babbit directed the pilot for Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, which has won the SAG Award, the Peabody, the Golden Globe, and multiple Emmys including Best Comedy Directing. Babbit is currently wrapping the pilot for Best Medicine, a one-hour pilot for FOX starring Josh Charles, based on the long-running Doc Martin series on the BBC.
“After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding,” said Babbit. “We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy. I'm thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”
Other pilots Babbit has directed include My Lady Jane on Prime Video, and Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson’s A League of Their Own, which won a best series GLAAD award. Babbit directed the seminal romantic comedy movie But I’m a Cheerleader, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2000 and has been named as one of the top romantic comedies of all time. Other features include The Itty Bitty Titty Committee, which won the grand jury prize at the SXSW film festival. Babbit has been an executive producer/director on HBO’s Silicon Valley, FX’s Married, Prime Video’s My Lady Jane, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, and Fox’s Best Medicine. Her other directing television credits include Nobody Wants This, Russian Doll, The Marvelous Ms. Maisel, Girls, Looking, Brooklyn 99, and 18 episodes of Gilmore Girls. Babbit began her career as Martin Scorsese’s intern on The Age of Innocence, and she directed three shorts that premiered at Sundance (her last short, “Stuck,” won a jury prize at Sundance).
Jamie Babbit is represented by UTA and attorney Michael Auerbach. Galitzine is represented by Curtis Brown Group, WME, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Lede Company, and Gang, Tyre, and Johnson Shapiro. Taylor Zakhar Perez is represented by WME, Principal Entertainment LA, The Lede Company, and Felker Toczek. Gemma Burgess is represented by UTA and Kaplan/Perrone.
