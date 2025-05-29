News
News
Amazon Original Movies
Just announced on Prime Video: The 21 biggest series, films, and sports events coming in 2025 and 2026
Entertainment
May. 13
‘Beast Games’ renewed for two more seasons after record-breaking Prime Video debut
Entertainment
May. 12
See the trailer for ‘Heads of State,’ starring John Cena and Idris Elba, coming to Prime Video
Entertainment
May. 2
What’s new on Prime Video in May, including ‘Another Simple Favor,’ ‘Clarkson’s Farm,’ and more
Entertainment
Apr. 30
Viola Davis stars in the new Prime Video movie ‘G20’—here’s how to watch
Entertainment
Apr. 10
Amazon aims to release 14 films in theaters next year
Entertainment
Apr. 2
What’s new on Prime Video in April, including ‘The Bondsman,’ ‘G20,’ and more
Entertainment
Apr. 2
How to watch ‘Holland,’ now streaming on Prime Video
Entertainment
Mar. 27
What’s new on Prime Video in March, including ‘The Wheel of Time,’ ‘Bosch: Legacy,’ and more
Entertainment
Mar. 4
