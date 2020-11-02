Back to Amazon
Our Impact

Amazon has created more jobs in the past decade than any U.S. company, and we have invested more than $270 billion in the U.S. over the last decade. Beyond our own workforce, Amazon’s investments have created nearly 700,000 indirect jobs in fields like construction and hospitality. We also actively work to help communities by responding to the urgent needs of reducing hunger and homelessness, and investing in education for children and young adults.

  • Economic Growth

    Our hiring and investments brought much-needed jobs and added hundreds of millions of dollars in economic activity to many communities across the U.S.
  • Empowerment

    Small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s Store now make up approximately 60% of physical product sales in our store and have created an estimated 2.2 million jobs.
  • Community Impact

    We are a part of our communities around the world where our employees live and work. We bring the same innovation and energy to our neighborhoods and cities as we do to our work every day.
We value the opportunity to be a force for good in the lives of our customers and in communities around the world.

Our investments go far beyond creating jobs in communities and empowering small and medium-sized businesses as they grow through selling in Amazon’s Store. We expand access to skill building for in-demand fields, and work on urgent needs—from the nonprofits we support that help families in their journeys out of homelessness, to the way we provide disaster relief to those in need.
An Amazon driver delivers boxes of medical supplies.
Company news

Amazon’s COVID‑19 blog: updates on how we’re responding to the crisis

How we’re supporting our employees, customers, and communities
