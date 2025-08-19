Amazon welcomes the

White House’s AI Action Plan

, which outlines critical steps to advance U.S. leadership in the secure development and adoption of

AI

. These initiatives closely align with Amazon's ongoing efforts and investments. To maintain global leadership in AI, the U.S. must prioritize the deployment of energy and infrastructure to support data center growth. That’s why since 2011, Amazon has invested more than $156 billion to expand data center infrastructure and strengthen supply chains, generating an average of 37,000 jobs annually.