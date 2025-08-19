Amazon welcomes the White House’s AI Action Plan, which outlines critical steps to advance U.S. leadership in the secure development and adoption of AI. These initiatives closely align with Amazon's ongoing efforts and investments. To maintain global leadership in AI, the U.S. must prioritize the deployment of energy and infrastructure to support data center growth. That’s why since 2011, Amazon has invested more than $156 billion to expand data center infrastructure and strengthen supply chains, generating an average of 37,000 jobs annually.
Our most recent announcement of plans to invest $20 billion in Pennsylvania exemplifies this strategy. Our investments in the Commonwealth will expand data center infrastructure, enhance the electric grid, support nuclear energy development, and bolster AI and cloud computing capabilities—creating 1,250 new high-skilled jobs directly, while supporting thousands more throughout the AWS data center supply chain.
Amazon supports and continues to work at the state and federal level to establish consistent standards that promote the secure, responsible development of AI. We look forward to continued collaboration with government and industry partners to fully realize AI's potential in driving economic growth and technological advancement.