Key takeaways
- Oxford Economics finds that the presence of Amazon fulfillment centers increases economic vitality and reduces economic hardship.
- These community investments include educational funding and disaster relief services.
- Over time, Amazon’s presence creates sustained positive impacts in local regions.
Amazon is committed to strengthening the communities in which we invest and build. New research from Oxford Economics finds that the opening of Amazon fulfillment centers lifts up local communities by increasing economic vitality while reducing economic hardship.
The independent analysis of 55 U.S. counties where Amazon added at least 1,000 jobs in a single year found that, five years later, those counties experienced the following gains compared to counties without such investments:
- New business formation increased 5%, representing approximately 6,000 new establishments per county.
- Unemployment rates dropped by an average of 0.37 percentage points (nearly 12,000 fewer unemployed).
- Average weekly wages rose 2.6%.
- Labor force participation grew by 0.45 percentage points as more people entered the workforce.
- Fewer residents required Medicaid assistance, with enrollment dropping 0.48 percentage points.
Notably, when researchers excluded neighboring counties from their analysis to account for regional spillover effects, these positive impacts were even stronger, suggesting the study’s findings may be conservative estimates.
Massive infrastructure boosts state GDP and reduces unemployment
Amazon’s investments have gone far beyond just building operations facilities. For example, since 2010, the company has invested $23.8 billion in Georgia, supporting activities across more than 50 sites, and contributing $25.5 billion to the state’s GDP.
“Amazon provided residents with honest employment, where people can secure a job, be able to take care of families, and have a good quality of life.”
Mayor Vince R. Williams of Union City, Georgia
Oxford dove deep into how our impact has shaped specific communities, finding that Amazon’s investments in Fulton County, Georgia, reduced the local unemployment rate by 1.3 percentage points.
Workforce development at Amazon helps employees grow careers
The study also highlighted how Amazon’s investment in workforce development creates opportunities for career advancement. One example is the Career Choice program, which offers prepaid college tuition after 90 days of employment. Through this program, employees can pursue education in high-demand fields while maintaining their jobs.
“One of the biggest things I love about Amazon is flexibility,” said Serenity Thomas, a learning trainer in Fulton County who started as an entry-level employee. “When I needed an extra day to do homework, I could put in PTO or take unpaid leave, and I’m grateful that I have a manager who was understanding.”
“The four walls don’t define where a career at Amazon can go,” said Joaquin Gomez-Boteyo, a technician who completed Amazon’s Mechatronics and Robotics Apprenticeship program in San Bernardino County, California. “If you are willing to take the opportunity to learn, Amazon will give you the resources.”
Community investment includes education and disaster relief
Amazon’s community investments include both immediate support and long-term development:
- In San Bernardino County, Amazon committed to covering curriculum licenses and multiyear professional development for every middle and high school in two school districts, reaching over 12,000 students.
- The company has pledged $25 million annually to expand computer science access in schools nationwide.
- Strategic placement of Disaster Relief hubs, including facilities in San Bernardino County and Fulton County, enables rapid response to natural disasters.
- During the 2025 California wildfires, Amazon provided $10 million in relief efforts and donated over 500,000 essential items to 29 relief organizations.
Research points to positive and long-term impact in communities
The research indicates that Amazon’s presence creates sustained positive impacts that grow over time, going beyond direct employment to boost local economic vitality and reduce economic hardship.
“Amazon provided residents with honest employment, where people can secure a job, be able to take care of families, and have a good quality of life,” said Mayor Vince R. Williams of Union City, Georgia, of Amazon’s impact in Fulton County.
As communities worldwide seek sustainable economic development, this research provides valuable insights into how large-scale logistics investments can drive positive social and economic outcomes, create opportunities for workforce development, and contribute to long-term community resilience.
Trending news and stories
- Everything you need to know about ‘Thursday Night Football’ on Prime Video
- Inside the delivery station putting dozens of sustainability strategies to the test
- AWS features four AI certifications to give you an edge in pursuing in-demand cloud jobs
- What is 'Amazon Music Live'? Here’s everything you need to know.