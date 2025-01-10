Recent Updates
How Amazon is helping communities across LA County
As devastating wildfires continue to ravage Los Angeles, our hearts go out to all those affected by this natural disaster. Amazon is deeply concerned about the impact these fires are having on our employees, their families, and the broader community. We are taking immediate action to provide support and relief during this challenging time.
Here’s everything Amazon is doing to help communities affected by the wildfires in Southern California:
Prioritizing safety
Our top priority is ensuring the safety of our employees and partners. We have a 24/7 operation dedicated to providing alerts and up-to-date information when severe events like this occur to help inform our operational decisions. As we closely monitor the situation, we’re also mobilizing our resources to support those in need.
Delivering critical supplies and innovative technology support
Amazon has been working with first responders, nonprofit partners, and humanitarian relief agencies on the ground in Los Angeles including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Dream Center, International Medical Corps, World Central Kitchen, among others. We’re leveraging our recently opened Wildfire Relief Hub—located two hours east of LA and stocked with over 6,000 essential items—as well as our logistics infrastructure and technology, to deliver essential items to these organizations based on their needs. In addition to the Wildfire Relief Hub, we’ve also shipped Amazon-donated items from across our supply chain network in LA County.
The thousands of vital supplies and items we’re delivering include:
- Wildfire mitigation equipment such as axes, goggles, masks, rakes, shovels, smoke pumps, soil sifters, and shelter kits.
- Personal supplies crucial for those who are going back to their communities including fire-safe rubber boots, high-particulate-matter filtration respirators, hydration packets, neck gaiters, specialized gloves, and trauma kits.
- Water, baby food, canned and dry goods, pet food, and other critical supplies.
We’re also collaborating with local partners and emergency response agencies to assess technology needs—this includes providing our AWS cloud technology that can be used for advanced situational awareness support, aerial imagery collection and processing. This response also builds on the recent donation of wildfire-management equipment we donated to the Los Angeles Emergency Preparedness Foundation to replenish supplies used by first responders following the recent Franklin Fire containment efforts in Malibu.
Limiting customer disruption
Additionally, with the temporary closing of some Amazon facilities—and likely damage to roads and other infrastructure—there may be impacts to customers in the region. We will utilize our national network of storage and delivery to fulfill customer orders when it’s safe to do so from outside the affected region. We will adjust delivery estimates as the wildfires’ impact becomes clearer, so customers can have the most accurate information on when their packages will arrive. Customers will see updated delivery times for their specific orders, and are encouraged to contact our 24/7 Customer Service teams for additional assistance.
As the situation evolves, we remain committed to supporting our employees and the wider community affected by these wildfires. We will continue to closely monitor the situation and take the necessary precautions to remain safe, while supporting relief efforts in coordination with community partners and humanitarian organizations in the coming weeks. We encourage everyone to prioritize safety and follow guidance from local emergency officials.
Amazon now operates 14 Disaster Relief Hubs globally. Since 2017, Amazon has operated 14 hubs and donated over 25 million relief items to support people impacted by more than 170 disasters worldwide. Learn more about our relief efforts.