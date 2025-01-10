Amazon has been working with first responders, nonprofit partners, and humanitarian relief agencies on the ground in Los Angeles including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Dream Center, International Medical Corps, World Central Kitchen, among others. We’re leveraging our recently opened Wildfire Relief Hub—located two hours east of LA and stocked with over 6,000 essential items—as well as our logistics infrastructure and technology, to deliver essential items to these organizations based on their needs. In addition to the

Wildfire Relief Hub

, we’ve also shipped Amazon-donated items from across our supply chain network in LA County.