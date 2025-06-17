Prime Day is back July 8-11, with double the days and millions of deals
Shop Amazon’s lowest prices of the year so far from top brands like Sony, Dyson, and Living Proof, along with deals from exciting new-to-Amazon brands like Unwell Hydration, Tarte Cosmetics, and Away.
Amazon Prime Day news
Shop epic deals exclusive for Prime members around the world.
Enjoy early access to some of the best deals ahead of Prime Day 2025, which is returning July 8-11.
The NBA icon announces that Prime Day is back July 8-11.
Score big with Prime for Young Adults—the discounted Prime membership with limited time 5% cash back
Score big with Prime for Young Adults—the discounted Prime membership with limited time 5% cash back
Learn about the extraordinary value of the go-to Prime membership for 18-to-24-year-olds. Eligible new members can try it for six months for $0 and earn 10% cash back for Prime Day.
Keep your Amazon gift purchases a secret with Amazon Family.
Here's how to get limited-time promotions.
A Prime membership has a lot to offer. Here are just a few of the best benefits.
It’s not just about free shipping and Prime Video. Prime keeps money back in your pocket.
Here are all the perks and benefits that make a Prime membership well worth the cost.
Check out these easy ways to reduce, reuse, and recycle your Amazon packaging.
Here’s how Amazon fulfillment centers and delivery stations prepare for big shopping events like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.
Join Prime and celebrate the member exclusive shopping event.
Prime Day is Amazon's biggest deal event of the year. Explore how you can prepare for Prime Day 2025.
Find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2025, including when it starts and how to find the best deals.