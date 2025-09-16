The epic conclusion to the global cinematic Wicked phenomenon is almost here, and Prime members will get the chance to see Wicked: For Good before the official theatrical release, thanks to Amazon’s partnership with Universal Pictures.
Prime members will soon be able to buy tickets to see Wicked: For Good on November 17, four days before the film’s wider release on November 21, in select theaters across the U.S. through Fandango.
Head over to OzOnAmazon to sign up for notifications when these special screening tickets become available.
Explore more ways to join the Wicked: For Good experience across Amazon:
- Enhance daily routines with Echo devices via Wicked: For Good Alexa Themes, an interactive experience featuring the iconic characters and music in Alexa responses for weather, timers, alarms, jokes, and more.
- Tune in to the "Together for Good Stream-a-Thon," which unites Twitch's most engaging creators for a variety show celebrating Wicked: For Good, where community-driven charitable donations unlock exclusive rewards while viewers help shape Wicked-themed content across gaming, music, art, and entertainment.
- Listen to the Wicked: For Good soundtrack on Amazon Music starting on November 21, coinciding with the film’s release in theaters worldwide.
Before you go to watch the electrifying, emotional finale of Elphaba and Glinda’s story, you can catch up on the first movie on Prime Video. Wicked is available to watch with a Prime membership, as well as to rent for $5.99 or buy for $19.99.
A Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon also offers discounted memberships through Prime Access for qualifying government assistance recipients and Prime for Young Adults for those ages 18-24 and college students.
Eligible non-Prime members can also try a free trial, which includes access to the service for a limited time before you start paying.
‘Wicked: For Good’ merchandise
Fans can also explore exclusive Wicked: For Good merchandise at the OzOnAmazon store, including toys, games, beauty products, personal care items, and more. Prime members will also be able to enjoy exclusive deals on hundreds of products from the world of Oz during the Prime Big Deal Days event.
‘Wicked: For Good’ plot and cast
The 2024 global sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion.
Directed by Jon M. Chu, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba (Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Oscar nominee Ariana Grande) estranged and living with the consequences of their choices. When a girl from Kansas comes crashing into their lives, they will need to come together one final time, and truly see each other, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good. The film also stars Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum.
