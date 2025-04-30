Prime Video is now shoppable with Shop the Show, Amazon’s fan-fueled shopping experience. This innovative technology delivers a seamless customer-first experience that allows viewers to simultaneously watch and shop their favorite shows, movies, and live sports events without interruption.
The second-screen mobile experience is built around natural fan behavior, enabling customers to discover toys, apparel, and other products related to what they’re watching when inspiration strikes, without disrupting the content they love.
Now available to U.S. customers across 1,300 titles, Shop the Show works with popular original and licensed content including Barbie, Fallout, Mean Girls, PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants, Star Wars, The Summer I Turned Pretty, and Universal Studios’ Wicked, as well as live sports such as NASCAR and the National Women’s Soccer League.
Follow these simple steps to explore products from over 1,300 titles available in the U.S.
1. Start watching a show, movie, or live sports event on Prime Video.
2. Open the Amazon Shopping app on your mobile phone.
Make sure you’re logged into the same Amazon account you use for Prime Video.
3. Type “shop the show” in the search bar of the Amazon Shopping app.
If you’re currently watching a title with Shop the Show enabled, that title’s shopping landing page will automatically appear.
Tip: You don’t need to be at home to use this feature. If you’re watching at a friend’s house or public space during a sporting event, you can still use Shop the Show. Simply search for it in the Amazon Shopping app, and you’ll land on the main Shop the Show page where you can scroll to find every available title.
4. Browse and shop products related to what you’re watching.
Find items like a bobblehead of a TV character, LEGO sets from action films, or official merch from your favorite sports league. From the landing page, you can discover best sellers from each title and explore top product categories like toys, apparel, beauty, fashion, and home entertainment.
5. Add items to your cart, and check out using the standard Amazon checkout process.
The magic of Shop the Show is its ability to let you shop without interrupting your viewing experience. The second-screen mobile experience allows you to shop whenever inspiration strikes, without disrupting what you’re watching.
Shop the Show is available before, during, and after you watch. Even if you’re not currently streaming, you can use the feature anytime to discover products related to titles you’ve watched on Prime Video in the past 30 days. You can also browse all available franchises where Shop the Show is enabled, including movies, television shows, and sporting events.
Shop the Show is currently available to all customers in the U.S.
Prime Video is an entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—as well as programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll, and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions.