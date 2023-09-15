This summer’s biggest blockbuster, Barbie, is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

You can purchase the comedy in UHD, HD, or SD for $29.99, or rent it for $24.99 in the U.S.. Rentals include 30 days to start watching this video and 48 hours to finish once started.

From award-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (Little Women, Lady Bird) comes Barbie, starring award-nominees Margot Robbie (Bombshell, I, Tonya) and Ryan Gosling (La Land, Half Nelson) as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera (End of Watch, the How to Train Your Dragon films), Kate McKinnon (Bombshell, Yesterday), Michael Cera (Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Juno), Ariana Greenblatt (Avengers: Infinity War, 65), Issa Rae (The Photograph, Insecure), Rhea Perlman (I’ll See You in My Dreams, Matilda), and Will Ferrell (the Anchorman films, Talladega Nights).

Customers wishing to immerse themselves further in the world of Barbie can experience more by visiting the film’s detail page where they will discover quotes from the stars of the film about their experience, two bonus featurettes as well as an inside look at the world of Barbie.

Barbie joins a great range of new releases to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S., including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and more. Prime members also have access to special deals .



How to watch ‘Barbie’ on Prime Video

Barbie is now available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

If you’re interested in exploring other titles on Prime Video, you may want to consider joining Prime. Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.



What else is on Prime Video?

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video. If you’re a fan of Barbie, you might enjoy Amazon Original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Summer I Turned Pretty—and movies like Sitting in Bars with Cake, Red, White & Royal Blue, and AIR, all included with a Prime membership.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

