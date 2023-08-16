Releasing exclusively on Prime Video on September 8, Sitting in Bars with Cake follows two best friends—Corinne, the ultimate extrovert; and her shy-but-extremely-talented home baker best friend Jane—as they navigate life in Los Angeles in their 20s. The film is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in the U.S. enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership.

Charlie Morgan Patton, Simone Recasner, Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, and Maia Mitchell star in 'Sitting in Bars with Cake.' Photo by Saeed Adyani / ©AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

The movie stars Yara Shahidi, Odessa A’zion, Martha Kelly, with Ron Livingston and Bette Midler—and is directed by Trish Sie (Pitch Perfect 3). It is inspired by real-life events and the book of the same name by Audrey Shulman, who also wrote the screenplay.

When Corinne (A’zion) convinces Jane (Shahidi) to commit to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to bars, her goal is to meet people and develop confidence—but things get challenging when Corinne receives a life-altering diagnosis.

The Amazon Original film celebrates female friendship, forging identity, and finding joy in the most unexpected places.

How to watch ‘Sitting in Bars with Cake’ on Prime Video

Sitting in Bars with Cake will be available exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories around the world on September 8.

Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, priced at $14.99 per month or $139 annually. Amazon has also extended its services to cater to a broader demographic, offering discounted memberships through Prime Access, aimed at those benefiting from certain government assistance programs—and Prime Student, for those enrolled in higher education.

If you are still contemplating whether a Prime membership aligns with your needs, you can also make use of the free trial.

Once you become a Prime member, you'll have access to Sitting in Bars with Cake, alongside a vast library of movies, series, live sports, and other exclusive content included within the Prime membership.

You can watch Prime Video on a wide array of compatible devices. Streaming is made easy, whether it's directly from the web or via the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or selected smart TVs.

What else is on Prime Video?

There’s an impressive library of movies and series to dive into on Prime Video. Series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Dead Ringers, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and The Summer I Turned Pretty are there waiting for you to explore. There are plenty of movies, as well, including Red, White & Royal Blue, and AIR.

The entire collection is readily available for browsing within the Prime Video app or on the web, ensuring that there's a constant stream of fresh content for you to discover and relish.

