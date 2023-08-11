Prime helps members get the most out of Amazon. A Prime membership offers tons of great perks, including fast, free delivery, exclusive deals and discounts, Buy with Prime, and so much more. Of course, a big part of Prime is its entertainment benefits.

If you’re a Prime member who is interested in learning more about Prime’s entertainment benefits, you’re in the right place. Below you’ll find some of the fun, free content you can access through Prime:

Prime Reading

With your Amazon Prime membership, you can download popular fiction and nonfiction from today’s bestselling and up-and-coming authors for free! #BookTok favorites currently available in Prime Reading include short stories from Amazon Original Stories like The Tiger Came to the Mountains by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Mexican Gothic), Evidence of the Affair by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Daisy Jones & The Six), and The Six Deaths of the Saint by Alix E. Harrow (The Ten Thousand Doors of January)—all Amazon Original Stories are available to download in both the eBook and audiobook formats for free.

Prime Gaming

For gamers, Prime Gaming is certainly worth checking out. It offers free in-game content and rewards for some of your favorite PC, console, and mobile games, including Diablo IV, League of Legends, Pokémon GO, and Overwatch 2—as well as free, new games to download, and a free, monthly Twitch channel subscription. Head to gaming.amazon.com on any web browser and sign in with your Prime credentials to browse through available games and in-game content. Every week, Prime Gaming drops a new free game, so check back often.

Prime Premiere

With Prime Premiere, Prime members can get free tickets to exclusive early screenings of Amazon Original movies and shows in select theaters nationwide. Prime Premiere events are one-night only screenings just for Prime members and their plus ones. Prime members can expect fun photo ops, free concessions, and special giveaways alongside seeing Amazon Originals in theaters in advance of their Prime Video debut. Recent Prime Premiere screenings included The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2and Good Omens Season 2, with the schedule updated regularly throughout 2023.

Reserve tickets here and do so in advance—they sell out fast!

X-Ray

Prime Video is a Prime entertainment benefit that comes with a cool feature called X-Ray.

X-Ray is an interactive feature exclusive to Prime Video that offers a behind-the-scenes content while you watch some of your favorite movies, series, and live sports. Whether you’re collecting information for a trivia night, or have an instant obsession to a show’s soundtrack, viewers can use X-Ray to go deeper into Prime Video entertainment. On select movies, shows and Amazon Originals, X-Ray lets viewers explore cast information like actor bios, photos, filmographies, and character backstories; show the name of the song and who sings it (don’t forget to ask Alexa to add the song to your playlist through Amazon Music, also available at no additional cost to your Prime membership); share your favorite scenes and moments with friends and family over social media; and get trivia, easter eggs, and bonus video content including behind the scenes footage.

Prime members can also shop while they watch select titles. Utilize the convenience of Prime to purchase products from and inspired by titles like Making the Cut, Daisy Jones & The Six, Wonder Woman 1984, Savage x Fenty, and more.

If sports is your speed, X-Ray can help you enhance your viewing experience on game day. X-Ray instantly provides fans access to real-time stats, play-by-play commentary, team and player info, fan polls and predictions, and more. X-Ray also features enhanced replays with Next Gen Stats powered by AWS that showcases advanced player performance analytics, such as time to throw, top speed, and completion probability for Prime Video’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football. X-Ray is also available for MLB through MLB.tv and NBA through NBA League Pass/NBA.tv in the United States.

Not yet a Prime member? Sign up now, and read about more of the awesome benefits that make a membership worth it.