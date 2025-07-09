Key takeaways
- Prime members can save up to 73% on Amazon devices including Echo, Ring, Kindle, and Fire TV products through July 11.
- The biggest discounts include Echo Auto (73% off), Echo Buds (68% off), and Blink Video Doorbell bundles (64% off).
- Non-Prime members can still join for a free 30-day trial to access all Prime Day deals and benefits.
If you’re looking to upgrade your Ring doorbell, snag a new Kindle, gift your kid their first Fire Kids tablet, or enhance your entertainment set-up with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, now’s a great time to buy some of our popular devices. During Prime Day 2025, which is happening now through July 11, Prime members can save big on select Amazon devices.
We’ve hand-picked 15 of the best Amazon device deals you’ll find during Prime Day 2025:
Get 73% off the Echo Auto. This hands-free Alexa accessory features a slim design that's easy to place in your car, and 5-mic built-in so Alexa can hear you over music, A/C, or road noise.
Get 68% off the Echo Buds with Active Noise Cancellation (newest model). These feature premium speakers that deliver crisp, balanced sound—and they work with the Alexa app to stream music, play podcasts, and read Audible audiobooks.
Get 64% off the All-new Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 bundle. The smart security doorbell offers up to two years of battery life, an expanded field of view, and improved security features for more peace of mind, no matter where you are.
Get 62% off the Blink Outdoor 4 (3 camera system). This fourth-generation wireless smart security camera can help you protect your home inside and out, right from your smartphone. Experience 1080p HD live view, infrared night vision, and crisp two-way audio.
Get 61% off the Echo Frames. While wearing these fashion-forward polarized frames, you can ask Alexa to play music, podcasts, or Audible books from some of your favorite streaming apps—or conveniently keep in touch with open-ear audio calling.
Get 56% off the Fire HD 10 Tablet. With 25% faster performance than the previous generation, 3 GB RAM, and13-hour battery, this device is ideal for seamless streaming, reading, and gaming.
Get 56% off the Echo Pop Kids. This smart speaker with Alexa allows your little ones to stream kid-friendly songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and others. Alexa will automatically give kid-friendly responses and filter explicit songs. It includes a silicone sleeve and 6 months of Amazon Kids+.
Get 55% off the Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus bundle. This easy-to-install bundle contains Ring Battery Doorbell and Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus (White), offering 66% more vertical coverage and Head-to-Toe Video. You can see and respond to activity with Live View & Two-Way Talk—and receive real-time alerts on your phone when motion is detected.
Get 54% off the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet. This full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12 comes with a 6-month subscription Amazon Kids+ and a slim Kid-Friendly Case. If it breaks, return it and Amazon will replace it for free for 2 years.
Get 54% off the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet. This full-feature tablet made for big kids ages 6–12 comes with a 6-month subscription Amazon Kids+ and a slim Kid-Friendly Case. If it breaks, return it and Amazon will replace it for free for 2 years.
Get 50% off the Ring Battery Doorbell. This video doorbell includes a built-in battery, which charges with a convenient USB-C charging port. To recharge, simply detach your doorbell from the wall and connect to the included charging cable.
Get 50% off the Blink Mini 2. This plug-in smart security camera helps you stay connected to what’s happening in your home, right from your smartphone. Experience 1080p HD live view, night view in color with a built-in spotlight, a wider field of view, and crisp two-way audio.
Get 48% off the eero Max 7 (4-pack). This device uses Wi-Fi 7 technology, which can provide more than twice the speed of Wi-Fi 6, allowing you to enjoy greater capacity, less latency, and more efficiency on your network.
Get 45% off the Echo Pop. This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that's great for bedrooms and small spaces. Using the Echo pop, you can easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.
Get 42% off the Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle. The bundle includes a 32 GB Colorsoft, our first Kindle in color, as well as a wireless charging doc. The new 7-inch Colorsoft display is high-contrast and easy on the eyes, with paper-like color that brings covers and content to life.
Get 42% off of the Fire TV Stick 4K. Elevate your entertainment with the newest modelof our best-selling 4K stick, with AI-powered Fire TV search.
Save big by joining Prime today
Remember, you need a Prime membership to shop all the deals during Prime Day. If you haven’t already, it’s not too late to sign up for savings, convenience, and entertainment all in one membership. More than 200 million paid Prime members around the world enjoy access to Amazon’s enormous selection, exceptional value, and fast delivery.
Anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible at amazon.com/prime. Additionally, young adults can try Prime for Young Adults with a six-month trial at amazon.com/joinyoungadult, then pay a discounted rate of $7.49 per month or $69 per year for a membership. Qualifying government-assistance recipients and income-verified customers can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month at amazon.com/getprimeaccess. For more information about Prime, including discounted memberships, visit aboutamazon.com/prime.