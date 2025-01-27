Ring invented the world’s first video doorbell more than a decade ago. Fast forward to today, and Ring video doorbells are known around the world. You might think you know Ring, but did you know they offer more than 50 products across multiple different categories? Put your knowledge to the test and read below for three things you probably didn’t know about Ring.
1. Ring is more than a doorbell company
While the company started by introducing the world’s first video doorbell, cameras today are among Ring’s most popular and fastest growing product categories. Beyond doorbells and cameras, Ring offers a commitment-free DIY alarm system, a number of outdoor smart lights, and even a product for pets—a Pet Tag.
Ring is continuously expanding into new categories and creating new ways to meet customers’ unique needs. In fact, Ring recently announced a partnership with Kidde to introduce a collection of Smart Smoke and combination Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms that send real-time alerts through the Ring app when unsafe levels of smoke or carbon monoxide are detected.
The smart alarms feature built-in Ring technology, connect to Wi-Fi, and do not require a Ring Alarm, hub, or any other device to operate. When a customer adds one of the smart alarms to their home, they can also receive real-time alarm alerts via the Ring app from other eligible hardwired Kidde alarms in their home. The nuisance of low battery chirps is also minimized with these alarms: The Ring app will notify customers about low batteries, giving them approximately seven days to replace the batteries before the chirping starts.
2. Ring products continuously get better
The magic behind Ring is the combination of its hardware and software, and through software, Ring products continuously get better. We recently introduced several new features like 24/7 Recording and Smart Video Search (both are available through a Ring Home Premium subscription) that new and existing customers can enjoy. With 24/7 Recording, eligible wired cameras can continuously record and capture activity even outside of motion zones, giving you an even better understanding of what’s happening around your home or business. And with the AI-powered Smart Video Search feature, you can quickly find specific moments in your Ring video history—no more scrolling required.
Most recently, Ring announced it’s upgrading its camera lineup with 2K video resolution on Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro. Ring’s 2K video will deliver even greater sharpness and texture quality, and provide enhanced detail and clarity. 2K video capability will start rolling out on Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro this month.
3. Ring keeps you better connected
Did you know that your Ring devices are compatible with Alexa-enabled devices, such as Amazon Echo, Echo Show, Fire TV, Fire Tablets, and more? Once you connect your devices, you can use Alexa voice commands to answer your door, speak with visitors, or even watch a live video feed from your doorbell or camera if you have a compatible device. Alexa can play Chime notifications to announce when someone is at your front door or if motion has been detected.
Ring is always introducing helpful new features and experiences that keep customers close to the things most important to them. Be sure to watch for the latest on Ring.com.
