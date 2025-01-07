The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 has kicked off and we are back showing off our newest devices including the Fire TV Omni Mini-LED series, Echo Show 21, Echo Spot, and Kindle Colorsoft. At this year’s event in Las Vegas, we’re introducing key partnerships and innovations that span from smart home and entertainment to automotive and artificial intelligence.
Here’s a look at what we’re announcing this year:
Ring and Kidde unveil Smart Smoke and Combination Smoke and CO Alarms
Ring and Kidde are introducing Smart Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms with Ring technology built in, offering real-time alerts via the Ring app when unsafe levels are detected. Customers can opt for professional monitoring through a new Ring 24/7 Smoke & CO Monitoring subscription ($5/month), and trained agents can request emergency help and alert emergency contacts in the event of an alarm.
Every second is crucial during a fire emergency, and together, Ring and Kidde are enabling customers to act fast. The new Wi-Fi-connected alarms don't require a Ring Alarm or hub to operate. Kidde’s enhanced sensing technology is 25%1 faster and has up to three times more precise2 smoke detection, and the devices’ advanced technology reduces false alarms often caused by cooking. These new alarms can also send real-time alerts via the Ring app for other eligible hardwired Kidde alarms in the home, enhancing the overall alert system throughout the house.
Available exclusively through The Home Depot in the U.S. starting April 2025, customers can sign up to be notified when the alarms are available for purchase. The optional Ring 24/7 Smoke & CO Monitoring service will be available for $5/month starting April 2, 2025, through Ring.com.
1. 29% faster average smoke detection based on internal testing of smoldering wood fires for Kidde 9th Edition vs. leading competitor 8th Edition products.
2. In terms of consistency and range of obscuration rate, based on internal testing for Kidde 9th Edition vs. leading competitor 8th Edition products.
Ring rolls out 2K upgrade for select cameras
Ring is taking a leap forward in video quality by introducing 2K video resolution to its Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro. This enhancement demonstrates Ring's dedication to continuously improving the user experience for both new and existing customers. The upgrade to 2K resolution will deliver superior sharpness and texture quality, resulting in enhanced detail and clarity in video footage.
Ring's existing HD video continues to deliver crisp and clear resolution. At the heart of all Ring’s image quality is Ring Vision. This technology combines sophisticated software, advanced hardware, and Ring's internal expertise to ensure optimal color balance, enhanced contrast, and smooth motion. The result? Every moment captured by Ring cameras is rendered in brilliant detail, providing users with the clear, high-quality footage they need.
The rollout of 2K video for Ring Floodlight Cam Pro and Ring Spotlight Cam Pro begins on January 8, 2025. Existing customers will be able to upgrade their Floodlight Cam Pro and Spotlight Cam Pro to 2K resolution at no added cost through the Ring app.
Panasonic expands Fire TV integration with three new smart TV models
Panasonic introduced three new smart TVs with Fire TV built in, expanding access to Alexa and a world of streaming entertainment, apps, and services to customers. This follows last year's global collaboration with Amazon, marking Panasonic's smart TVs’ return to the U.S. market after a decade’s absence.
The Fire TV integration offers a personalized home screen, combining streaming services, apps, live channels, and tailored recommendations. The new lineup includes:
1. The Z95B OLED TV (55", 65", 77"): Panasonic’s flagship OLED series, equipped with revolutionary Primary RGB Tandem Panel and the brand’s innovative ThermalFlow aerodynamic cooling system for extraordinary brightness, contrast, and color volume. It also features theatre-like sound, and Fire TV built-in enhancements like Prime Video Calibrated Mode, Alexa voice controls, and the Fire TV Ambient Experience.
2. The W95B Mini LED TV (55", 65", 75", 85”): A flagship Mini LED series that offers next-level picture quality with advanced technologies, improved audio, outstanding gaming features, Alexa voice controls, personalized content discovery out of the box, and the Fire TV Experience. Like the Z95B it also features Prime Video Calibrated Mode, Alexa voice controls, and the Fire TV Ambient Experience.
3. The W70B Series Smart TV (43", 50”, 55”, 65”, 70”,75"): A core 4K UHD TV, introducing superior picture with a sleek design, aimed at delivering a budget-friendly immersive viewing experience.
These three smart TVs join Panasonic's growing portfolio of OLED and mini-LED smart TVs with Fire TV built in, bringing high-quality, personalized streaming experiences to more customers globally.
BMW rolls out Intelligent Personal Assistant powered by Alexa Custom Assistant Technology
Assistants in the car just make sense. They strip away complexity, minimize distractions, and make being on-the-go more productive. In July 2024, BMW’s new X3 hit the streets and featured the new BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant, powered by our Alexa Custom Assistant technology. Alexa Custom Assistant makes it easy for automakers to use our decade of experience building Alexa to save time and money by not having to create their own voice assistant from the ground up.
This year, BMW and Amazon will start rolling out LLM-powered capabilities as part of a beta in select vehicles and countries, which will include the ability to plan trips and navigate more conversationally. For example, drivers will be able to say “Hey BMW, take me to the building in Seattle that’s shaped like a needle” to get routed to the Space Needle and, during the trip, follow up with “Hey BMW, are there any good food options that are open around me before I take off?” We’re excited to continue this collaboration with BMW and can’t wait to hear what their drivers think of these new experiences.
Qualcomm and Amazon announce auto technology collaboration
Amazon and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. today announced they intend to enter a technology collaboration to enable advanced in-vehicle experiences that leverage Qualcomm Technologies’ automotive expertise and Amazon’s AI services and cloud capabilities. Through the planned collaboration, they will explore ways to enhance AI capabilities for automotive applications and deliver more intuitive, personalized, and responsive in-car experiences with technologies like Alexa Custom Assistant and solutions from Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon® Digital Cockpit Platform and software framework.
Through the collaboration, Amazon and Qualcomm Technologies intend to optimize LLM-powered experiences in the car on the edge using Qualcomm Technologies’ neural processing unit featured on the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. For automakers, developers, and suppliers, this technology collaboration aims to provide a flexible way to deliver cutting-edge digital cabin experiences, while reducing time and costs for implementing advanced infotainment and AI features.
HERE and AWS collaborate on new HERE AI mapping solutions to accelerate the development of Software-Defined Vehicles
HERE Technologies (HERE) and Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), announced their new collaboration and cloud infrastructure agreement, to provide a scalable and streamlined solution for automakers’ development of location-aware software. This collaboration will advance Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) development and combining AWS technologies with HERE mapping solutions will help accelerate the development of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automated Driving (AD), and new digital car experiences.
Location technology plays a pivotal role in the advanced software powering the vehicles of today and will continue to grow in importance for SDVs moving forward. For example, live mapping location technology that is rich in detail and quality is often required to power numerous functions across the digital cabin and vehicle, from navigation and location-based services to electrified drivetrains, and ADAS and AD capabilities. These data-intensive operations can be supported seamlessly and scaled easily with AWS, enabling faster software development times and reducing the time-to-market for new innovations and services.
Valeo and AWS collaborate to accelerate the cloud-native revolution in Software-Defined Vehicles
Valeo and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have collaborated to help revolutionize the era of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) within the automotive industry. The collaboration between Valeo and AWS helps enable faster and more efficient development, testing, and validation of distributed vehicle software stacks across vehicle domains like Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), infotainment systems, and Autonomous Mobility (AM). It also helps drive the development of new end user functionalities for drivers.
The new solutions offered by Valeo and powered on AWS will support all steps of the SDV transformation along the automotive development chain.
