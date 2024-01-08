Panasonic announced a global collaboration with Amazon that will introduce new Panasonic smart TVs that carry Fire TV as its operating system starting this year. To kick off this collaboration, Panasonic unveiled two new flagship OLED TVs for 2024, the Z95A (65 inches and 55 inches) and Z93A (77 inches) smart TVs with Fire TV built in.

“We’re incredibly excited to announce with Panasonic that their new smart TVs will include Fire TV starting in 2024,” said Daniel Rausch, vice president for Alexa and Fire TV. “This means customers around the world will get to experience all the benefits of Fire TV’s personalized streaming experience and access to Alexa, combined with Panasonic’s best-in-class smart TVs.”

Here’s what you can expect:



Premium Fire TV experience

With Fire TV built in, Panasonic’s new OLED TVs will enhance how you discover and enjoy content, seamlessly integrating your favorite streaming and live TV channels, apps, and tailored recommendations on one main home screen so you can quickly find what you love without the endless scrolling.

Panasonic OLEDs transform into dynamic displays when content is not streaming with the Fire TV Ambient Experience. The Ambient Experience turns the biggest screen in your home into a beautiful, always-on smart display rotating through beautiful art, personal photos, and glanceable information like calendars and reminders through customizable Alexa widgets.



Full Alexa integration

The new OLEDs are the first from Panasonic to feature far-field voice control with Alexa. You can use your voice to easily launch apps, play music, search for titles, control your smart home and more—all from across the living room without reaching for the remote.

These OLED TVs are not just entertainment devices, but also hubs for smart home management. With Alexa built in, they feature a smart home dashboard, enabling users to conveniently monitor and control their connected home ecosystem.



Cinema-quality viewing

A brand-new processor in both the Z95A and Z93A models means you can expect a top-quality viewing experience. This new processor elevates streaming picture clarity, by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and mathematical models for crisp, natural images, and superior streaming noise reduction.

Both sets also support Dolby Vision IQ Precision Detail, a picture enhancement system that aims to reveal extra details. It is an advancement on Dolby Vision IQ and operates by adjusting the light levels in each area of the screen to draw out more detail, without boosting the brightness to a point where the image looks washed out.

Plus, these TVs are one of the world's first OLED TVs to deliver a 144Hz refresh rate, making it great for gamers seeking a competitive edge. The new OLED TVs support True Game Mode, a picture pre-set specifically tailored to enhance color accuracy, offering players a cinematic and authentic visual journey in their gaming.

