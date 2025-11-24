The Four Horsemen are back for the third installment in the Now You See Me franchise.
The third film, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, continues the thrilling adventures of the illusionists as they face new challenges and adversaries. Fans can expect more mind-bending illusions, high-stakes action, and the signature blend of magic and mystery that made the franchise a hit.
Before you go see Now You See Me: Now You Don't in theaters, you can catch up on the first two movies on Prime Video.
Here’s where you can watch the Now You See Me movies, as well as the plot and cast of each film.
Which 'Now You See Me' movies are available on Prime Video?
Both Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 are available to watch on Prime Video. You can rent, buy, or stream with a subscription to STARZ or Peacock Premium Plus.
Prime Video is included with an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 monthly or $139 annually. Discounted memberships are also available for young adults and qualifying government assistance recipients at 50% off.
Prime Video is available on hundreds of compatible devices. Stream from the web or using the Prime Video app on your smartphone, tablet, set-top box, game console, or select smart TVs. Prime Video content can also be downloaded for offline viewing on iOS, Android, and Fire devices.
‘Now You See Me’ (2013)
A group of illusionists called The Four Horsemen perform a series of bank heists during their shows, donating the money to their audience. FBI agents Dylan Rhodes and Alma Dray are tasked with catching them, but the Horsemen always seem to be one step ahead.
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Mélanie Laurent, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Common, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman
Rent or buy on Prime Video, or stream with a subscription to STARZ or Peacock Premium Plus through Prime Video
‘Now You See Me 2’ (2016)
The Four Horsemen resurface for another series of heists, but are apprehended by a devious tech mogul who wants to use their skills for his personal gain. He forces the illusionists to steal a powerful chip capable of controlling all the world's computers.
Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Daniel Radcliffe, Lizzy Caplan, Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine, Jay Chou, Sanaa Lathan
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Love heist movies? Prime Video has you covered with the Amazon Original movie Play Dirty as well as classics to rent or buy like Ocean’s 11, The Italian Job, and The Town.
Prime Video is home to a huge catalog of other movies, series, live sports, and more across multiple genres. This includes other Amazon Originals like The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, and Reacher.
Subscribers can also stream programming from with subscriptions to Apple TV+, HBO Max, Crunchyroll, MGM+, and more, as well as more than 800 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels, or enjoy even more content for free with ads.
Next, learn how to use Prime Video's "Shop the Show" feature to discover products from your favorite series, movies, and live sports.
