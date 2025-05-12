Here's a first-look image from the eagerly awaited Spider-Noir series that was unveiled on May 12 during Amazon’s annual upfront presentation in New York City, showcasing Nicolas Cage in the iconic suit as the titular hero.
A premiere date for the series, which will debut on MGM+ and stream on Prime Video, has yet to be announced.
Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. The story follows an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York, played by Academy Award winner Cage, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
The noir-inspired series will be available in both black-and-white and color when it debuts.
Who plays Spider-Noir?
Cage plays Spider-Noir in the live-action series, which also features an impressive ensemble cast including Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris, Academy Award-nominated and Emmy Award-winning actor Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston.
The guest star roster includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.
Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer, is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.
The series was developed by Uziel and Lightfoot with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal serves as executive producer via Pascal Pictures.
Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. The series will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel before becoming available globally on Prime Video the next day in more than 240 countries and territories.
How do I sign up for Prime Video?
There are discounted membership options which provide the same benefits of a regular Prime membership—at only 50% of the cost. Check out Prime for young adults (ages 18-24) and college students as well as Prime Access for qualifying government-assistance recipients.
What else can I watch on Prime Video?
Check out the huge selection of original content like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Reacher, The Boys, and Cross, as well as movies like Another Simple Favor, Holland, and G20.
Viewers can also access programming from Apple TV+, Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+ via Prime Video add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels.
Next, read more about how you can search and buy products related to the content you watch on Prime Video with Amazon's new "Shop the Show" feature.
