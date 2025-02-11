Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated sequel to A Simple Favor, will have its world premiere during opening night of the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas, on March 7 before coming exclusively to Prime Video on May 1.
In the follow-up to the 2018 thriller, Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri for Emily’s extravagant nuptials to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.
How to stream ‘Another Simple Favor’ on Prime Video
Another Simple Favor will be available to stream on May 1 on Prime Video, which is included with an Amazon Prime membership. It’s available for $14.99 a month or $139 annually. There are many other benefits to a Prime membership, including fast, free shipping on millions of items and huge savings on exclusive events and deals.
Amazon also offers discounted membership options providing the same benefits of a regular Prime membership at only 50% of the cost. Young adults (ages 18–24) and college students can try Prime for young adults with a six-month trial, then pay only $7.49 per month, or $69 per year. Qualifying government-assistance recipients can try Prime Access for 30 days before paying $6.99 per month.
Who are the cast and crew behind ‘Another Simple Favor’?
In addition to Lively and Kendrick, Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians), Andrew Rannells (Girls), and Bashir Salahuddin reprise their roles from the original film, and Paul Feig is again in the director’s chair. New faces in the cast include Michele Morrone, Elizabeth Perkins, and Allison Janney. Jessica Sharzer, who adapted Darcey Bell’s novel of the same name in A Simple Favor, and Laeta Kalogridis co-wrote the screenplay for Another Simple Favor.
What else is on Prime Video?
Check out Bridesmaids and The Heat, also from Paul Feig, as well as Green Lantern, Pitch Perfect, Up in the Air, and more films starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick. Also included in a Prime membership are titles like You’re Cordially Invited, The Idea of You, Challengers, and Saltburn. You’ll also find movies to rent and buy, like Dune: Part Two or Wicked.
Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one app available across thousands of devices. Prime members can customize their viewing experience and find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports—including Amazon MGM Studios–produced series and movies; licensed fan favorites; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as MGM+, Apple TV+, Max, and Crunchyroll. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy even more content for free with ads.
