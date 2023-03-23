Read this article in Spanish

Prime offers tons of awesome benefits, including fast, free delivery, exclusive sales and discounts, and access to Prime Video, just to name a few. And if you’re a student, Prime Student brings you all the value of Prime, plus extra perks that make college life easier, for just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. That’s 50% off the regular price of Prime, just for college students.

Want to learn more? Here’s everything you need to know about Prime Student.

What is Prime Student, and how much does it cost?

Prime Student is a discounted membership option for students enrolled at a two- or four-year college. Prime Student offers the same valuable benefits as a standard Prime membership, including fast, free delivery on millions of items, exclusive savings and world-class entertainment. Prime Student membership also includes discounts on college essentials and additional exclusive perks from StudentUniverse, Calm, Course Hero and select Prime Video channels with special discounts designed specifically for students.

The cost is about half of the standard Prime membership rate, starting with a 6-month trial for new members, then $7.49 per month, or $69 per year.

What’s included in Prime Student?

You won't miss out on any of the benefits or perks available in a regular Prime membership. In fact, you'll get the full Prime membership offerings plus exclusive Prime Student perks, like:

Fast, free delivery . Prime Student members enjoy fast, free delivery on millions of items with multiple delivery options.

. Prime Student members enjoy fast, free delivery on millions of items with multiple delivery options. Digital entertainment . Prime Student subscribers can stream a huge library of movies and TV series with Prime Video, a rotating selection of thousands of books and comics (from some of your favorite #BookTok authors), as well as 100 million songs and podcasts with Amazon Music. There are even video games to enjoy.

. Prime Student subscribers can stream a huge library of movies and TV series with Prime Video, a rotating selection of thousands of books and comics (from some of your favorite #BookTok authors), as well as 100 million songs and podcasts with Amazon Music. There are even video games to enjoy. Shopping and deals . Prime Student members have exclusive access to deals and discounts so you can save on your dorm room essentials during shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, an annual sale event with discounts on millions of items. You can also get early access to Amazon’s Lightning deals as well as deals at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh stores.

. Prime Student members have exclusive access to deals and discounts so you can save on your dorm room essentials during shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, an annual sale event with discounts on millions of items. You can also get early access to Amazon’s Lightning deals as well as deals at Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh stores. One-year free Grubhub+ trial . With your Prime Student subscription, you get a one-year trial membership of Grubhub+, giving you free delivery fees and exclusive restaurant promotions in over 4,000 participating cities. Worth $9.99 per month, this waives delivery fees on all orders over $12.

. With your Prime Student subscription, you get a one-year trial membership of Grubhub+, giving you free delivery fees and exclusive restaurant promotions in over 4,000 participating cities. Worth $9.99 per month, this waives delivery fees on all orders over $12. Unlimited photo storage. You can take advantage of unlimited online photo storage to capture all of your campus memories (as well as 5GB of video storage) through Amazon Photos.

The exclusive Prime Student perks include:

StudentUniverse Travel: Prime Students get an additional 10% discount on all flights booked through StudentUniverse Travel, along with an Amazon Gift Card worth 10% of the purchase price of StudentUniverse hotel bookings.

Prime Students get an additional 10% discount on all flights booked through StudentUniverse Travel, along with an Amazon Gift Card worth 10% of the purchase price of StudentUniverse hotel bookings. Course Hero: Prime Student members can supercharge their studies with practice problems, textbook explanations, and 24/7 expert tutoring by taking advantage of a one-month free trial of Course Hero and a 60% off subscription.

Prime Student members can supercharge their studies with practice problems, textbook explanations, and 24/7 expert tutoring by taking advantage of a one-month free trial of Course Hero and a 60% off subscription. Calm: Prime Student members enjoy exclusive savings on a Calm Premium subscription designed to help lower stress, reduce anxiety, and more.

Prime Student members enjoy exclusive savings on a Calm Premium subscription designed to help lower stress, reduce anxiety, and more. Prime Video Channels: Amazon offers students a year of Prime Video channels like Showtime, EPIX, Motortrend, Acorn TV, History Vault, and Sundance Now for just $0.99 per month.



How do you sign up for Prime Student?

Signing up for a Prime Student membership is easy. Visit the Prime Student page, where new members can receive a 6-month trial. After your trial, Prime Student is just $7.49 per month or $69 per year. You’ll need to be enrolled at a two- or four-year college with a .edu email address, or you can provide an alternative proof of enrollment such as a photo of your current student ID, transcript or tuition bill.

Next, read more about some of the key benefits of a Prime membership.