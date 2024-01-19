If you’re a Prime member, you probably know that Amazon Music is one of the many awesome benefits included in your membership. That’s right! Because Prime is many memberships rolled into one and helps members get the most out of Amazon, Prime members have access to 100 million tracks and the most top podcasts available ad-free at no additional cost. Amazon Music brings fans closer to what they love, with curated and personalized playlists, artist livestreams, in-app artist merch, and Amazon Exclusive podcasts.

But even if you’re not yet a Prime member, don’t fret. Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to the complete catalog of about 100 million songs and podcasts, all ad-free. There’s also a free version of Amazon Music for everyone else, too.

Wondering what Amazon Music even is? It’s a music streaming service that delivers a library of more than 100 million songs, as well as a huge catalog of podcasts for streaming and offline listening. Exactly what your listening experience sounds like depends on the plan you choose. Amazon offers several tiers of service, and you can pick the one that suits your needs and budget.

Here is a summary of all your options and what they cost:

Amazon Music for Prime Members: $0 with a Prime membership

At no additional cost to your Prime membership, Amazon Music for Prime Members gives you access to a massive catalog of 100 million songs and the most top podcasts available ad-free.

You can download all-access playlists for offline listening, and pick and play any specific track within these playlists.

Prime members can also enjoy a shuffle experience when listening to artists, albums, genres, among other content types.

Amazon Music Unlimited: $0.99 per month to $14.99 per month

The Unlimited tier is available to everyone, Prime members and non-members alike. It gives you access to Amazon’s complete catalog of 100 million songs and podcasts, all ad-free.

With this plan, you can pick and play any song, and you have unlimited skips when listening to stations. Music Unlimited also unlocks the service’s highest fidelity versions of tracks, in HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial Audio formats.

As a Prime member, you can join Amazon Music Unlimited for $9.99 per month for a monthly subscription or $99 per year for an annual subscription. Non-Prime customers pay $10.99 per month. If you have kids, you might want to check out the family plan, which costs $14.99 per month or $149 per year and lets up to six family members listen on different devices at the same time.

Amazon Music with ads: $0

As mentioned above, even if you’re not a Prime member, you can still get Amazon Music for free. This plan gives you access to a catalog of 100 million ad-supported tracks. Free members can pick and play songs in their 15 all-access playlists. Outside of these playlists, Prime members can enjoy a shuffle experience when listening to artists, albums, genres, among other content types with ads.

How do I join Amazon Prime?

Want to get the most out of Amazon Prime—or get Amazon Music Unlimited at a discounted price? You may want to consider joining Prime.

By joining, you’ll also be able to take advantage of the many other benefits of a Prime membership, including fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals, and the option to Buy With Prime.

Prime is savings, convenience, and entertainment in one single membership. In the U.S., anyone can join Prime for $14.99 per month or $139 per year, or start a free 30-day trial if eligible. Qualifying government assistance recipients can get Prime Access for $6.99 per month. Learn more about all Prime has to offer, including discounted memberships.

