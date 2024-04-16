Today, Amazon Music announces a new feature that uses AI technology to make it easier and way more fun to build playlists you want, when you want. Meet Maestro: An AI playlist generator that helps you create any playlist you can think of—plus all the ones you can’t. This feature is rolling out in beta to a small number of U.S. customers on all tiers of Amazon Music.

To get started, all you need is a prompt idea—you can go for something short (or long), use emojis, emotions, activities, sounds, or choose from one of the suggested prompts. Feel like listening to songs that sound like 🤖? Maestro’s got you. Within seconds, you’ll be able to admire your use of emojis to evoke the perfect songs, and get a unique-to-you playlist that brings a selection of electronic and robot-like tracks to life. All that’s left to do is listen to what you created, save it, share it with friends to listen, and they can create their own to share back.

Here are some Maestro prompts we’re loving right now:



😭 and eating 🍝

Make my 👶 a genius

Myspace era hip-hop

🏜️🌵🤠

Music my grandparents made out to

🎤🚿🧼

I tracked my friends and they’re all hanging out without me

As you play around, just remember that the technology behind Maestro is new and won’t always get it right the first time. We’ve also implemented systems to proactively block offensive language and inappropriate prompts. We’ll be applying your feedback, and continuing to make Maestro the best and safest experience for everyone.

Maestro is rolling out in beta to a subset of Free, Prime, and Unlimited Amazon Music customers in the U.S. on iOS and Android mobile apps. Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can listen to their playlists instantly and save for later, while Prime members and ad-supported customers can listen to 30-second previews of their playlists before saving. We plan to expand access to more customers over time.



How to get started

Download the latest version of the Amazon Music mobile app Customers who are in the beta will see Maestro either on their home screen, or when they tap the plus sign where they usually create a new playlist Talk or type your playlist idea Tap "Let's go!" to stream your playlist Save and share with friends

What will you create?

Learn more about AI innovation at Amazon.