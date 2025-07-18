Explore the gripping true story of the 2022 tragedy at the University of Idaho in One Night in Idaho: The College Murders.
Told in captivating, tense, and emotionally wrenching detail by only those involved in and affected by the crime, the docuseries intimately explores this American tragedy and its continued impact and fallout.
What is ‘One Night in Idaho: The College Murders’ about?
On November 13, 2022, in the still of the night, four students were brutally stabbed in an off-campus house in the quiet college town of Moscow, Idaho. Within the devastated families and the community at large, questions and fear abound. What happened? Who did this?
The series centers on the families and friends of the victims, featuring exclusive interviews with Stacey and Jim Chapin (parents of Ethan Chapin), and Karen and Scott Laramie (parents of Madison Mogen).
How to stream ‘One Night in Idaho: The College Murders’ on Prime Video
Who is the team behind ‘One Night in Idaho: The College Murders’?
Liz Garbus (Lost Girls, Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer) and Matthew Galkin (Kevorkian, I Am an Animal) co-direct One Night in Idaho: The College Murders.
The docuseries is co-produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, Story Syndicate, James Patterson Entertainment, and Fairhaven.
